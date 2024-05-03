Mick Jagger gets into spat with Louisiana’s Republican governor

Mick Jagger briefly waded into Louisiana politics, taking a verbal jab at the state’s conservative governor, as the Rolling Stones performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

The band had finished You Can’t Always Get What You Want during Thursday evening’s set when Jagger began talking about inclusion, according to New Orleans news outlets.

“We want to include him, too,” Jagger said of governor Jeff Landry.

“Even if he wants to take us back to the Stone Age.”

Jagger did not mention specific policies.

Louisiana governor Jeff Landry was quick to hit back at the Rolling Stones frontman (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP, File)

Mr Landry is a Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

He was the state attorney general before taking office as governor in January.

He has supported controversial conservative legislation and causes including a near-total abortion ban, a prohibition on gender-affirming medical care for young transgender people and harsher sentences for crimes.

Mr Landry hit back at the 80-year-old Jagger on social media.

“You can’t always get what you want,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“The only person who might remember the Stone Age is Mick Jagger.

“Love you buddy, you’re always welcome in Louisiana!”

Mr Landry, 53, hashtagged the post #LoveMyCountryMusic.