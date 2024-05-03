Dion Charles double puts Bolton in box seat in play-off clash with Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dion Charles double puts Bolton in box seat in play-off clash with Barnsley

By Press Association
Dion Charles scored twice against Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Dion Charles scored twice against Barnsley (Danny Lawson/PA)

Dion Charles’ double ensured Bolton have the upper hand in their Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final against Barnsley after they triumphed 3-1 at Oakwell.

Ian Evatt’s side were two goals up with 15 minutes left to play before Sam Cosgrove halved the deficit to keep Barnsley in it, but Randell Williams netted in stoppage time to restore Bolton’s two-goal lead.

The result gives the Trotters the advantage heading into Tuesday evening, after the Tykes got the better of them in last season’s play-offs at the same stage.

Barnsley are currently under the interim care of Martin Devaney after Neill Collins’ departure last week and are now without a win since Easter Monday.

The hosts troubled in the 13th minute when John McAtee crossed from the left to find Devante Cole. The ball was then slotted back to Adam Phillips who curled off target.

After an even opening to the affair, it was Wanderers who took the lead in the 23rd minute.

They attacked down the right through Paris Maghoma, who picked out Charles in the middle to fire home.

Maghoma very nearly made it two in the 29th minute. A misplaced pass from Mael de Gevigney allowed the 22-year-old to break into the box and strike, seeing his right-footed effort bend narrowly away from the top left corner.

Evatt’s side were awarded a penalty in the 52nd minute after Jordan Williams’ poor backwards header led to Liam Collins bringing down Josh Sheehan inside the box.

Charles stepped up and slotted into the bottom right with enough power to beat Collins who managed to get a hand to the ball.

Maghoma almost made it three in the 59th minute as he turned an effort goalwards form inside the box, but his shot was deflected behind.

Barnsley pulled one back against the run of play with 15 minutes to go. A long ball from Josh Earl found Conor Grant, who played to fellow substitute Cosgrove to smash beyond Nathan Baxter from inside the box.

Phillips thought he had headed Barnsley level with five minutes left, but Baxter somehow got down to turn it behind.

Kyle Dempsey could have put the game to bed in the third minute of stoppage time as he broke through the defence, but Collins rushed out to make an important save.

After withstanding spells of pressure from the hosts, Bolton restored their two-goal advantage in the fourth minute of stoppage time when Williams scored from the subsequent corner.