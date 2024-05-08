US record producer and ‘punk legend’ Steve Albini dies aged 61

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US record producer and ‘punk legend’ Steve Albini dies aged 61

By Press Association
Steve Albini at Electrical Audio, his Chicago studio (Jim Newberry/Alamy/PA)
Steve Albini at Electrical Audio, his Chicago studio (Jim Newberry/Alamy/PA)

Record producer Steve Albini, who worked with Nirvana, Pixies, PJ Harvey, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, has died aged 61, his recording studio has said.

Albini produced Nirvana’s 1993 album In Utero, the Pixies’ Surfer Rosa, and PJ Harvey’s album Rid Of Me, as well as Walking Into Clarksdale, the only album by surviving Led Zeppelin members Page and Plant.

He also performed in his own bands, Big Black, Rapeman and Shellac, and founded his own studio in Chicago called Electrical Audio.

The studio did not give the cause of his death.

Among those paying tribute was British musician Frank Turner, who wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Wow. Medium gutted to hear about Steve Albini’s passing. A punk legend.”

The Pixies, who worked with Albini on their debut album, also posted a tribute photograph of Albini on X.

The Lord Of The Rings star Elijah Wood, who played Frodo Baggins in the film franchise, wrote: “Ugh man, a heartbreaking loss of a legend. Love to his family and innumerable colleagues. Farewell, Steve Albini.”

Albini’s band Shellac had featured at more than a dozen Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona.

The music festival said on X: “We are gutted to learn about Steve Albini’s death at 61.

“We have lost a legend, a friend, a member of our family. What are we going to do without you, Steve?

“After having welcomed them at 15 editions of the festival, it is impossible for us to imagine a Primavera Sound without him, because no band explains us better than Shellac.”