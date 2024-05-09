No comment from UEFA as Thomas Tuchel rails at ‘disastrous decision’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

No comment from UEFA as Thomas Tuchel rails at ‘disastrous decision’

By Press Association
UEFA has offered no comment on what Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel described as a “disastrous decision” in the dying moments of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
UEFA has offered no comment on what Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel described as a “disastrous decision” in the dying moments of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

UEFA has offered no comment on what Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel described as a “disastrous decision” by the on-field officials in the dying moments of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak blew his whistle after one of his assistants raised an offside flag, moments before Matthijs de Ligt struck what would have been an equaliser for the German side.

VAR could not make a call on whether the goal should stand or not because play had been stopped, and there is also the question of whether De Ligt would even have scored if Real’s defence had not stopped for the whistle.

Bayern's players remonstrate with Marciniak at the end of the match at the Bernabeu
Bayern’s players remonstrate with Marciniak at the end of the match at the Bernabeu (Manu Fernandez/AP)

However, Tuchel took no comfort from that as his side blew the lead given to them midway through the second half by Alphonso Davies.

“They have a disastrous decision from the linesman and from the referee,” he told TNT Sports.

“So, it feels almost like a betrayal in the end because of that decision. It was a huge fight, we left everything on the pitch and we were almost there. Now we have to say congratulations to Real Madrid.

“The linesman said sorry, but that does not help. At that kind of level, to raise the flag in a decision like this, a close decision, in the last minute – and the referee as well.

“The referee does not have to whistle. He sees that we win the second ball, he sees that we get a shot away and to whistle is a very, very bad decision.

“And it is against the rules and it is a bad decision from both of them. It is a disaster. Tough to swallow, but that is the way it is.”

While there has been no clarification or comment from UEFA, the officials could point to the VAR protocols published by the International Football Association Board, which state that an assistant referee’s offside flag should only be delayed “in a very clear attacking situation when a player is about to score a goal or has a clear run into/towards the opponents’ penalty area”.

Two goals from Joselu helped Real recover from a goal down to win 4-3 on aggregate. They will now go on to face Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on June 1.

English officials Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor – both highly regarded by UEFA – could be in contention to referee the match. The appointments for all three men’s club competition finals will be announced by UEFA on Monday.