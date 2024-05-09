Stormy Daniels to return to courtroom for Trump’s hush money trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stormy Daniels to return to courtroom for Trump’s hush money trial

By Press Association
Stormy Daniels will continue to give evidence at Trump’s hush money trial in New York (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)
Stormy Daniels will continue to give evidence at Trump's hush money trial in New York (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

Stormy Daniels will return to the witness box on Thursday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.

The defence will try to undermine the credibility of the adult film actor’s salacious testimony about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump and the money she was paid to keep quiet.

The trial against the former president kicks back off with defence lawyers questioning Daniels, whose account is key to the prosecutors’ case accusing Trump of scheming to illegally influence the 2016 presidential campaign by suppressing unflattering stories about him.

The defence team will continue to cross-examine Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, when the trial continues

Trump looked on in the courtroom as Daniels described an unexpected sexual encounter she says they had in 2006 for hours on Tuesday.

Trump denies they ever had sex.

A decade later, Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Daniels to stay silent in the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

Daniels’ testimony was an extraordinary moment in what could be the only criminal case against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee to go to trial before voters decide in November whether to send him back to the White House.

Trump has pleaded not guilty, denies any wrongdoing and has cast himself as the victim of a politically tainted justice system working to deny him another term.

Trump’s lawyers have sought to paint Daniels as a liar and extortionist who is trying to take down the former president after drawing money and fame from her story about him.

Trump has denied that he ever had sex with Stormy Daniels and has pleaded not guilty and denies any wrongdoing

Daniels dug in at times in the face of pointed questions, forcefully denying the idea that she had tried to extort Trump.

“Am I correct that you hate President Trump?” defence lawyer Susan Necheles asked Daniels.

“Yes,” she acknowledged.

Trump scowled and shook his head through much of Daniels’ description of their alleged sexual encounter.

She said she met Trump at a 2006 Lake Tahoe celebrity golf outing where sponsors included the adult film studio where she worked.

In court transcripts, Judge Juan Merchan told the defence that Trump could be heard ‘cursing audibly’ (Jane Rosenberg/Pool Photo via AP)

At one point, the judge told defence lawyers during a sidebar conversation — out of earshot of the jury and the public — that he could hear Trump “cursing audibly”.

“I am speaking to you here at the bench because I don’t want to embarrass him,” Judge Juan M Merchan told Trump’s lawyers, according to a transcript of the proceedings.

For the first time in the trial, the defence pushed for a mistrial over Daniels’ detailed testimony, calling it “extremely prejudicial”.

The judge denied the request, partly blaming the defence for not objecting more vigorously to stop her from giving more detail than she should have.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying internal Trump Organisation business records (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying internal Trump Organisation business records.

The charges stem from things like invoices and cheques that were deemed legal expenses in Trump Organisation records when prosecutors say the payments largely were reimbursements to Cohen for the 130,000 dollars (£103,000) hush money payment to Daniels.

Testimony so far has made clear that at the time of the payment to Daniels, Trump and his campaign were reeling from the October 2016 publication of the never-before-seen 2005 Access Hollywood footage, in which he boasted about grabbing women’s genitals without their permission.

Michael Cohen is expected to appear later in the trial (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Prosecutors have argued that the political firestorm over the tape hastened Cohen to pay Daniels to keep her from going public with her claims, which could further hurt Trump in the eyes of female voters.

Trump’s lawyers have sought to show that he was trying to protect his reputation and family — not his campaign — by shielding them from embarrassing stories about his personal life.