Trump’s 18-year-old son Barron to make political debut at Republican convention

By Press Association
Barron Trump is graduating from high school next week (Evan Vucci/AP)
Former US president Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, has been chosen to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention, the state party chairman said.

Republican Party of Florida chairman Evan Power said the 18-year-old high school student will serve as one of 41 at-large delegates from Florida to the national gathering, where the Republican Party is set to officially nominate his father as its presidential candidate for the November general election.

NBC News first reported the choice of Barron Trump as a delegate.

Donald Trump
Barron is Donald Trump’s youngest son (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)

Barron Trump has been largely kept out of the public eye, but he turned 18 on March and is graduating from high school next week.

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s hush money trial in New York said there would be no court on May 17 so that Mr Trump could attend his son’s graduation.

Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump and Mr Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, are also part of the Florida delegation to the convention taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 to July 18.

“We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention,” Mr Power said.