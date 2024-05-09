Aston Villa’s European dream dies in Athens after Olympiacos defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aston Villa’s European dream dies in Athens after Olympiacos defeat

By Press Association
Aston Villa’s European dream is over after a losing to Olympiacos in the Europa Conference League semi-final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Aston Villa’s European dream is over after losing to Olympiacos in the semi-final of the Europa Conference League.

Villa were eyeing a first European final since 1982 but, with the ancient Acropolis in the backdrop of the Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, their hopes are now in ruins after a 6-2 aggregate defeat.

They travelled to Athens needing a Herculean effort to overturn a 4-2 deficit from the first leg, but limped to a 2-0 defeat on the night, with last week’s hat-trick hero Ayoub El Kaabi scoring the goals which sent the Greek side through to their first-ever European final.

It concluded a miserable season on the continent for Premier League sides as there is no English representative in a final for the first time since 2019/20 and Unai Emery will see this isas  a huge missed opportunity to win a fifth European trophy in a tournament they were favourites for.

They will hope not be back in this third-tier competition any time soon as they can seal Champions League qualification at the weekend, which will cap an impressive season.

Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis, who also owns Nottingham Forest, was seen celebrating his club reaching the final across the city at the home of deadly rivals AEK Athens in three weeks.

Ollie Watkins shows his dejection after Aston Villa's European adventure came to an end
Villa’s hopes of a comeback were effectively ended after just 10 minutes as El Kaabi extended Olympiacos’ lead to the sound of a near-defeaning noise.

The Premier League side were sliced open by a long ball, former Wolves attacker Daniel Podence teed up Quini, whose cross was bundled home by El Kaabi.

Villa now had to find three goals just to send the tie to extra time and they had plenty of moments in the first half but were missing the quality when they needed it the most.

Moussa Diaby broke through in the 30th minute after Leon Bailey had been fouled but home goalkeeper Kostas Tzolakis blocked his effort and then Douglas Luiz curled the free-kick over when play was brought back.

Olympiacos celebrate their victory
Tzolakis had to be at his best on the stroke of half-time to claw Bailey’s deflected shot over as Villa pushed for one back before the break.

They went for it in the second with Jhon Duran tamely shooting at Tzolakis and Ezri Konsa heading over from a corner.

They were becoming increasingly desperate, but still could not create any clear-cut chances and the hosts took advantage of big gaps at the back.

And El Kaabi’s fifth goal of the tie in the 81st minute killed it as he raced clear and powered past Emiliano Martinez. It was initially ruled out for offside but VAR overturned the decision.

Villa had nowhere to go as they suffered a Greek tragedy, with their Europa Conference League campaign ending in a different part of Athens than they were wanting.