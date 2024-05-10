Jurgen Klopp defends under-fire Darwin Nunez after future speculation escalates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jurgen Klopp defends under-fire Darwin Nunez after future speculation escalates

By Press Association
Jurgen Klopp (right) Darwin Nunez (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp (right) Darwin Nunez (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launched a concerted defence of under-fire striker Darwin Nunez after speculation about his future escalated.

Following Sunday’s 4-2 win over Tottenham, the Uruguay international, who missed a relatively-simple one-on-one with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after coming on as a substitute, deleted all pictures of him playing for Liverpool from his Instagram account.

That led to increased conjecture about the 24-year-old, who has enjoyed a mixed couple of seasons since joining from Benfica for a potential club-record £85million transfer fee.

But Klopp believes the forward’s goals – he has 33 in 94 appearances – and assists do not give a fully-rounded picture of his contribution.

“It must be external because I don’t know about this. There is no speculation right now, it’s just a situation we are in,” he said.

“Darwin was definitely not happy missing that chance. He is unlucky, let me say that. He was unlucky in so many situations where he is doing everything right but the ball still doesn’t go in.

“That’s really tough for a young man. He has big expectations on himself. There is no alternative than going through it, that’s what he’s doing right now.

“We try to help him with all we can but you have to go through it, everyone has to go through this. That’s part of a footballer’s career.

“All his problem is that he is that good, he is constantly in these moments. If he was less good, he would not have chances. People just say, ‘That’s not great’.

“How many goals did he score? He is not too bad with numbers right. Eighteen goals (in all competitions). They are not bad numbers.

“Because of his quality everyone says, ‘Ah, again, again’ because we did not score. If somebody else would have scored in that moment and it would not have felt that bad.

“Nobody likes it but it’s part of a career.”

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (left) has a shot saved by Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario
Darwin Nunez (left) missed a one-on-one with Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (Peter Byrne/PA)

Klopp will be on the touchline for the penultimate match of his Liverpool career and will have to ensure he does not get booked if he does not want to be banned for his farewell game at Anfield.

However, he is confident he can manage that.

“I know that already for a long time. We could turn it around and say I only got two yellow cards – some of my colleagues got suspended, right? I got calmer over the years, obviously,” he added.

“I don’t need to (be on the touchline for the last day) but it would be cool that I could do that. It will not be from my side, I will try absolutely everything to try not get involved in any kind of discussions.”

The club have announced a farewell question and answer evening with Klopp at the MS Bank Arena in Liverpool for fans to say their goodbyes.

“I had a lot of evenings with Jurgen Klopp. I’ve no clue what happens that night,” he said.

“I assume it will probably be good. No pressure on the people organising it but it would be nice if it could be a little bit funny. John Bishop is there right? Then there’s a good chance it will be funny.”