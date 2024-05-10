Former major champion Dominic Thiem to retire after battle with wrist injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former major champion Dominic Thiem to retire after battle with wrist injury

By Press Association
Former US Open Dominic Thiem has announced that he will retire at the end of the season (John Walton/PA)
Former US Open Dominic Thiem has announced that he will retire at the end of the season (John Walton/PA)

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem will retire at the end of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old Austrian said his decision had been influenced by a wrist injury that kept him off the ATP Tour for 10 months during 2021 and 2022.

“It is a very important, very sad, very beautiful message that this season will be my last one,” Thiem said on his Instagram page.

“There are some reasons behind it: firstly, of course, my wrist. It is not exactly the way it should be and how I want it.

“The second reason is my inner feeling, I have been thinking about this decision for a very long time.

“I have been thinking very carefully about it, and the whole journey of being a tennis player, which is incredible.”

Thiem finished runner-up at the 2018 and 2019 French Opens and the 2020 Australian Open before claiming his sole Grand Slam title, lifting him to a career-high ranking of third in the world.

He became the first man to come back from two sets down in a US Open final in the Open Era when overcoming Alexander Zverev in 2020.

But less than a year after his New York triumph, Thiem suffered the injury that sidelined him and saw his ranking plummet to outside the top 350.

Thiem returned to the top 100 last year but in March he said he had a minor recurrence of the wrist injury.

“There were lots of up and downs, but it was an incredible experience that I am so thankful for,” said Thiem, who hopes to finish his career at a home event in Vienna in October.

“In the end I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career at the end of this season is the only right one.”