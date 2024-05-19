Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa share lead heading into final round

Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa took a share of the lead into the final round as the US PGA Championship headed for a Sunday shootout at Valhalla.

Schauffele bounced back from a costly double bogey on the 15th to birdie the last two holes and card a third round of 68, his 15-under-par total matched by Ryder Cup team-mate Morikawa thanks to a 67.

Fellow American Sahith Theegala was a shot behind following his own 67, with Shane Lowry, Bryson DeChambeau and Viktor Hovland on 13 under and Robert MacIntyre and Justin Rose another stroke back.

How things stand heading into Sunday… 🍿 pic.twitter.com/IhQr6R8TlV — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 18, 2024

Lowry covered his first 17 holes in nine under par and needed to birdie the last to card the first 61 in men’s major championship history but missed from 12 feet and had to settle for a record-equalling 62.

“To be honest, I would have liked it if I went one lower, and I’m disappointed to miss it, but I went out with a job to get myself back in the tournament, and I did that,” the 2019 Open champion said.

“It will take a lot of the same [to win]. Somebody could come from behind as the course is gettable. I’m going to enjoy what I did and go out and fight hard and give my best to win this trophy.”

Quote of the day

“Pretty average compared to my playing partner” – Justin Rose when asked to sum up a 64 recorded in the company of Shane Lowry, who carded a flawless 62.

Shot of the day

STOP IT JUSTIN THOMAS! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Fq5WixhvsM — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 18, 2024

Hometown hero Justin Thomas hit a woeful tee shot on the par-three 14th, but made up for it with a spectacular chip in for birdie.

Round of the day

Shane Lowry equalled the lowest score in men’s major championship history, narrowly missing a birdie putt on the 18th for an unprecedented 61.

Statistic of the day

Scottie Scheffler shoots over par for the first time since August 26, 2023, breaking his record streak of 41 straight rounds of par or better. pic.twitter.com/gL2NFXp92j — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 18, 2024

Perhaps the effects of Friday’s arrest caught up with Scottie Scheffler, who was also without regular caddie Ted Scott as he attended his daughter’s high school graduation.

Easiest hole

The par-five 18th was the easiest hole for the third day running, yielding three eagles, 44 birdies and just two scores over par for an average of 4.36.

Hardest hole

The par-three 14th played as the hardest for the first time, the 256-yard monster yielding just four birdies, 22 bogeys and two double bogeys or worse for an average of 3.28.

Weather forecast

Patchy fog will be possible to start the day, otherwise high pressure will provide mostly sunny skies and much warmer temperatures through the afternoon. Highs will likely reach the mid-80s with a light northeast wind of 5-10 mph.

Key tee times (all BST)

1905 – Justin Rose, Robert MacIntyre

1915 – Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland

1925 – Sahith Theegala, Shane Lowry

1935 – Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa