Jennifer Lopez bats off Ben Affleck divorce question as rumours swirl

Jennifer Lopez batted off a question about her marriage to Ben Affleck amid swirling rumours the Hollywood couple are heading for divorce.

The actress and singer was promoting her new Netflix film Atlas in Mexico City when she was asked for the truth behind the reports.

Lopez married Ben Affleck in 2022 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Video from a press conference shared on social media shows a reporter asking: “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumours?

“What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?”

Lopez’s costar, Simu Liu, immediately interjected, saying: “Ok, we’re not doing that.

“Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you.”

Lopez then leaned forward and looked directly at the reporter, responding, “You know better than that.”

Liu added: “Don’t come in with that energy please.”

Jenifer Lopez was a co-chairwoman at the Met Gala, which she attended without husband Ben Affleck (Matt Crossick/PA)

At the end of the press conference, Liu said: “If I could just end on one thing.

“Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she’s a boss.”

Lopez has been promoting her latest film without Affleck by her side and he was notably absent from the Met Gala earlier this month, despite the fact Lopez was a co-chairwoman.

Affleck’s friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were in attendance at the star-studded fashion event in New York.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged before a high profile split in 2004, got married in July 2022.