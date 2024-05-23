Jennifer Lopez bats off Ben Affleck divorce question as rumours swirl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Lopez bats off Ben Affleck divorce question as rumours swirl

By Press Association
Jennifer Lopez batted away questions on her marriage (Matt Crossick/PA)
Jennifer Lopez batted off a question about her marriage to Ben Affleck amid swirling rumours the Hollywood couple are heading for divorce.

The actress and singer was promoting her new Netflix film Atlas in Mexico City when she was asked for the truth behind the reports.

Lopez married Ben Affleck in 2022 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Video from a press conference shared on social media shows a reporter asking: “Is your divorce with Ben Affleck real? These rumours?

“What is the truth? Para le press le Mexicana [for the Mexican press], what is the truth of the situation?”

Lopez’s costar, Simu Liu, immediately interjected, saying: “Ok, we’re not doing that.

“Thank you so much guys, we really appreciate it. Thank you.”

Lopez then leaned forward and looked directly at the reporter, responding, “You know better than that.”

Liu added: “Don’t come in with that energy please.”

The MET Gala 2024 – New York
Jenifer Lopez was a co-chairwoman at the Met Gala, which she attended without husband Ben Affleck (Matt Crossick/PA)

At the end of the press conference, Liu said: “If I could just end on one thing.

“Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K Brown] was in this beautiful movie is because Jen cares. And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she’s a boss.”

Lopez has been promoting her latest film without Affleck by her side and he was notably absent from the Met Gala earlier this month, despite the fact Lopez was a co-chairwoman.

Affleck’s friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana were in attendance at the star-studded fashion event in New York.

Lopez and Affleck, who were previously engaged before a high profile split in 2004, got married in July 2022.