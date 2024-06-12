The French Connection star Tony Lo Bianco dies at 87

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The French Connection star Tony Lo Bianco dies at 87

By Press Association
Tony Lo Bianco. (Erik Pendzich / Alamy Stock Photo)
The French Connection star Tony Lo Bianco has died at the age of 87 following a battle with cancer.

In the Oscar-winning action thriller, Lo Bianco played store owner and mobster Salvatore “Sal” Boca opposite Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider as fictional New York City Police Department detectives in the movie inspired by true events.

Lo Bianco was also known for another crime film, The Honeymoon Killers, when he played the “lonely hearts killer” Raymond Fernandez, an American serial murderer who operated as part of a team with his partner Martha Beck (Shirley Stoler).

Hackman at Cannes
American actor Gene Hackman (Anthony Harvey/PA)

A statement from Lo Bianco’s representative on Wednesday said: “Tony Lo Bianco passed away last night at his horse farm in Maryland after a battle with prostate cancer. His wife, Alyse, was by his side. Tony was 87 years old.”

The American actor worked with Hollywood stars including Richard Gere, Sir Anthony Hopkins, Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, Alec Baldwin, Demi Moore and Christopher Walken.

Born Anthony LoBianco in Brooklyn, New York, he was a boxer and baseball player before entering the world of acting in the 1960s.

He was also known for science fiction horror God Told Me To, coming-of-age story Bloodbrothers, crime film City Heat, Oliver Stone-directed Nixon as the gangster John “Handsome Johnny” Roselli, court drama The Juror, and thriller Kill The Irishman.

Hitchcock Premiere – London
Sir Anthony Hopkins (Andrew Matthews/PA)

His performance as Italian-American everyman Eddie Carbone in Arthur Miller’s A View From The Bridge on Broadway earned him a Tony best actor nod in 1983.

On TV, Lo Bianco played heavyweight champion boxer Rocky Marciano in Marciano, and appeared in 1982 historical series Marco Polo, Lord Laurence Olivier-starring Jesus Of Nazareth, crime anthology Police Story, crime series Palace Guard, and police drama Jessie.

Lo Bianco was also seen in episodes of crime serials Law And Order and Murder, She Wrote.