Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock to reprise roles in Practical Magic 2

Nicole Kidman has revealed she will reprise her role in Practical Magic 2, alongside co-star Sandra Bullock.

The original film, adapted from the book of the same name by Alice Hoffman, starred Oscar-winning actresses Kidman and Bullock as a pair of witch sisters.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros Pictures announced a sequel was “in development and coming soon” – 26 years after the original debuted.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in a scene from Practical Magic (Landmark Media/Alamy)

The 1998 movie followed Sally Owens (Bullock) and her younger sister Gillian Owens (Kidman) as they attempt to break their family’s curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love.

“Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that,” Kidman told People magazine on Thursday.

The Australian actress, 56, confirmed the news ahead of the premiere of her upcoming Netflix film with Zac Efron and Joey King, titled A Family Affair.

On Practical Magic 2, Kidman added: “There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this’.

“(We) found a way in.”

US outlets previously reported that Akiva Goldsman is set to write the screenplay for the new film, with Bullock and Kidman expected to produce alongside Denise Di Novi.

Details of the film’s plot have been kept under wraps, however there are three other books in Hoffman’s Practical Magic series, including two prequels and a sequel titled The Book Of Magic, released in 2021.