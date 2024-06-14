Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock to reprise roles in Practical Magic 2

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock to reprise roles in Practical Magic 2

By Press Association
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock to reprise roles in Practical Magic 2 (Landmark Media/Alamy)
Nicole Kidman has revealed she will reprise her role in Practical Magic 2, alongside co-star Sandra Bullock.

The original film, adapted from the book of the same name by Alice Hoffman, starred Oscar-winning actresses Kidman and Bullock as a pair of witch sisters.

Earlier this week, Warner Bros Pictures announced a sequel was “in development and coming soon” – 26 years after the original debuted.

Practical Magic
Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in a scene from Practical Magic (Landmark Media/Alamy)

The 1998 movie followed Sally Owens (Bullock) and her younger sister Gillian Owens (Kidman) as they attempt to break their family’s curse which threatens to prevent them ever finding lasting love.

“Yes I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that,” Kidman told People magazine on Thursday.

The Australian actress, 56, confirmed the news ahead of the premiere of her upcoming Netflix film with Zac Efron and Joey King, titled A Family Affair.

On Practical Magic 2, Kidman added: “There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this’.

“(We) found a way in.”

US outlets previously reported that Akiva Goldsman is set to write the screenplay for the new film, with Bullock and Kidman expected to produce alongside Denise Di Novi.

Details of the film’s plot have been kept under wraps, however there are three other books in Hoffman’s Practical Magic series, including two prequels and a sequel titled The Book Of Magic, released in 2021.