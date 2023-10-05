Boris Johnson was dismissive of disaster, Covid Inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boris Johnson was dismissive of disaster, Covid Inquiry hears

By Press Association
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was accused of having a ‘cavalier’ attitude (Andrew Boyers/PA)
Former prime minister Boris Johnson was accused of having a ‘cavalier’ attitude (Andrew Boyers/PA)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was “dismissive of disaster” and labelled long Covid as “bollocks” in 2020, the UK Covid-19 Inquiry has heard.

The Bereaved Families for Justice group said there was a “leadership void” in early days of the crisis and accused Mr Johnson of “cavalier” public messaging just weeks before the first lockdown.

Meanwhile, Long Covid groups said that the former prime minister dismissed the condition as “bollocks” and “Gulf War Syndrome stuff” in October 2020.

The UK Covid-19 Inquiry also heard that key WhatsApp messages by the then-prime minister from January 31 to June 7 2020 are “unrecoverable”.

Boris Johnson
Mr Johnson was accused of being dismissive towards the crisis (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The loss of these messages is a “remarkable and unfortunate coincidence” Peter Weatherby KC, for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, told the inquiry.

Speaking on the first day of the second module, Mr Weatherby called for experts to examine the phone to see whether the messages could be retrieved “and whether they might have been deleted”.

“Mr Johnson claims that although he’s downloaded the phone, the WhatsApp messaging from the crucial period of the January 31 to June 7 2020 are unrecoverable,” Mr Weatherby said.

“A remarkable and unfortunate coincidence, we would say.

“We would urge the inquiry to commission experts to see why those messages can’t be retrieved and whether they may have been deleted.”

Mr Weatherby said that Mr Johnson “failed to take the emerging threat seriously” as he called on the inquiry to consider “whether vital time to form a contingency plan and to act was squandered” and that key preparations may not have taken place “because part of the Government was in denial, and others had a false view of its own preparedness”.

Meanwhile, Anthony Metzer KC, speaking on behalf of Long Covid Kids, Long Covid SOS and Long Covid Support, told the inquiry that Mr Johnson initially “denied the truth of the suffering” of long Covid patients.

“In October 2020, while the Department of Health and Social Care was publishing guidance on long Covid and called for recognition and support for people with long Covid, then Prime Minister Boris Johnson scrawled in capitals that long Covid was ‘bollocks’.

“Mr Johnson has admitted in his witness statement that he didn’t believe long Covid truly existed, dismissing it as ‘Gulf War Syndrome stuff’.”

“The inquiry will be concerned to probe how the former prime minister could possibly hold this view in October 2020.

“It is perhaps noticeable that the former Prime Minister now accepts that long Covid is a serious health condition, but does not say when he changed his mind.

“Adults and children were and still are suffering from debilitating, painful and terrifying symptoms for months and now years after infection, and yet Mr Johnson denied the truth of their suffering.

“The UK’s senior most decision=makers were dismissing, diminishing and disbelieving the very existence and risk of long Covid.”

Eat Out to Help Out ends
The Eat Out to Help Out initiative was also referenced (Yui Mok/PA)

The inquiry also heard that a Cobra meeting was briefed on Covid-19 on January 29 but Mr Johnson was not present.

Mr Weatherby went on: “He wasn’t at Cobra for more than another month after until March. He’ll tell us that he properly left things to others but the reality is there was a leadership void.”

He added: “It was two months into the emergency before Mr Johnson attended his first Cobra meeting, March 2, the day before he engaged in what can only be described as cavalier and incredibly unhelpful public messaging when he visited the Royal Free Hospital telling the media: ‘I think there were a few Coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you will be pleased to know, and I continue to shake hands’.

“It’s difficult to see his actions and media comments as nothing other than dismissive of a disaster which had been looming for two months, and was now just around the corner.”

Meanwhile, he also referenced the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

“It appears it was rolled out without any scientific advice,” Mr Weatherby said.

“We anticipate that scientists will say their advice would have been strongly against such a hare-brained scheme.

“The inquiry will have to consider whether the Government really was following the science, or whether Mr (then-chancellor Rishi) Sunak’s flagship policy hastened the next wave of infections.”