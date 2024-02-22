Keir Starmer denies pressuring Commons Speaker Hoyle ahead of Gaza vote chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keir Starmer denies pressuring Commons Speaker Hoyle ahead of Gaza vote chaos

By Press Association
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer denied putting pressure on the Commons Speaker over the Gaza ceasefire debate (Jordan Pettitt/PA)


Sir Keir Starmer has “categorically” denied threatening Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle to select Labour’s amendment in the Gaza ceasefire debate, in a move that unleashed parliamentary chaos.

Sir Lindsay came under pressure amid accusations he helped the Labour leader avoid another damaging revolt over the Middle East issue by upending parliamentary convention in approving Labour’s bid to alter an SNP motion calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Questions have been mounting about what discussions were had before the vote amid Tory and SNP suggestions that the Opposition sought to influence his controversial decision.

But Sir Keir on Thursday said he “simply urged” Sir Lindsay Hoyle to have “the broadest possible debate” by putting a number of options in front of MPs during the debate.

Speaking in Sussex, the Labour leader said: “I can categorically tell you that I did not threaten the Speaker in any way whatsoever.

“I simply urged to ensure that we have the broadest possible debate so that actually the most important thing, which is what do we do about the situation in Gaza, could be properly discussed by MPs with a number of options in front of them.”

Meanwhile, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, who launched a blistering attack on Sir Lindsay as the commotion unfolded in the chamber, defended him on Thursday as a “decent man” as she directed her criticism at Sir Keir.

The senior Cabinet minister told MPs that Wednesday’s “shameful events” were nothing “other than party politics on behalf of the Labour Party”.

“We have seen into the heart of Labour’s leadership. Nothing is more important than the interests of the Labour Party. The Labour Party before principle, the Labour Party before individual rights, the Labour Party before the reputation and honour of the decent man that sits in Speaker’s chair. The Labour Party before fairness, integrity and democracy.”

Downing Street repeatedly refused to say whether Rishi Sunak has confidence in the Speaker.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Thursday: “The Prime Minister’s focus is on addressing the situation in the Middle East.

“And as I say, that is what he’s spending his time focused on. Matters for the House, as I say, are matters for the House.”

Nearly 60 MPs have signed a so-called early day motion tabled by a Tory MP declaring no confidence in the Speaker.