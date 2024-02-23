Cameron warns UN against ‘compromise’ over Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron warns UN against ‘compromise’ over Ukraine war

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron branded Putin a ‘neo-imperial bully’ (Stoyan Nenov/PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron branded Putin a ‘neo-imperial bully’ (Stoyan Nenov/PA)

Lord David Cameron warned the United Nations against “fatigue” and “compromise” over Russia’s war in Ukraine as he urged allies to keep up support for Kyiv.

The UK Foreign Secretary said the world must “recognise the cost of giving up” in a speech in New York on the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow’s invasion.

European countries are struggling to find enough stock to send to Kyiv, and US help worth 60 billion dollars (£47 billon) is stalled over political differences in Washington.

Speaking at the UN general assembly on Friday, Lord Cameron said: “Two years on, I recognise some want a rethink. There is a sense of fatigue. There are other problems.

“A compromise might seem attractive. But this is wrong. We must recognise the cost of giving up.

“Putin has said there will be no peace until Russia’s goals have been achieved. And in his latest interview, he studiously avoided confirming he was satisfied with the land seized from Ukraine at present.”

The Foreign Secretary added: “This is not a man seeking compromise. Rather, this is a neo-imperialist bully who believes that might is right.

“And an unjust peace now merely invites a turn to fighting in Ukraine when it suits him.”

Saturday marks two years since the Kremlin launched its attack on Ukraine, starting the biggest incursion in a European country since the Second World War.

Kyiv has kept up strikes against Moscow in recent weeks but moved to a defensive posture amid critical shortages on the battlefield.

Lord Cameron, who was UK prime minister during the annexation of Crimea in 2014, started his speech by saying “the lesson of this history is clear: if we do not stand up to Putin, he will be back for more.”

“Putin tries to claim that Russia is fighting not against Ukraine, but against the whole of the west,” he told the assembly.

“He claims we are somehow out to dismember Russia. That is the central lie of this war.

“The truth is that we, myself included, spent years trying to build a new relationship with Moscow after the Cold War.

“We did that because we profoundly believe that a secure, stable Russia at peace with its neighbours is in our interests and the world’s.

“It is a tragedy that Putin prefers to hark back to the ninth century to justify aggression rather than taking up this offer of a different path.”