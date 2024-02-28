King continues duties with weekly Prime Minister audience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King continues duties with weekly Prime Minister audience

By Press Association
The King carried out duties behind the scenes on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)
The King carried out duties behind the scenes on Wednesday (Lucy North/PA)

The King held an in-person audience with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Charles, who is being treated for an undisclosed form of cancer, resumed his weekly face-to-face meeting with Rishi Sunak last week – his first since his diagnosis.

The monarch left Windsor Castle and returned to Clarence House on Tuesday, missing the service of thanksgiving for King Constantine of Greece.

King Charles III audience with Prime Minister
The King and Rishi Sunak during their audience last week (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The King and Mr Sunak met at nearby Buckingham Palace.

Although the King is continuing with duties behind the scenes, he has postponed all public-facing engagements while he undergoes treatment.

He told Mr Sunak last week how “wonderful” get well messages from the public had “reduced me to tears most of the time”.

The Queen, representing the King, led the royal family in St George’s Chapel in remembrance of the late Greek monarch Constantine.

King Constantine of the Hellenes thanksgiving service
The Queen being greeted at the memorial service for King Constantine on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prince of Wales, who was meant to be giving a reading at the service for his godfather, pulled out at the last minute because of an undisclosed personal matter.

The royal family was left in shock this week at news of the death of Thomas Kingston, the 45-year-old husband of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s daughter Lady Gabriella Kingston.

The King and Queen sent their “most heartfelt thoughts and prayers” to Lady Gabriella, who is known as Ella, and Mr Kingston’s parents and siblings.

Lady Gabriella is Charles’s second cousin. They are both great-grandchildren of King George V.