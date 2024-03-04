No 10 denies Sunak is Budget ‘backseat driver’ as Hunt hints at tax cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

No 10 denies Sunak is Budget ‘backseat driver’ as Hunt hints at tax cuts

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Paul Ellis/PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Paul Ellis/PA)

Jeremy Hunt insisted he had a “plan for growth” in this week’s Budget as Downing Street denied suggestions Rishi Sunak viewed the Chancellor as timid and lacking imagination.

The Chancellor said he wanted to move towards a “lower tax economy” in a hint at a pre-election giveaway to voters in the form of a national insurance or income tax cut.

But in a sign that the measures may not be as bold as some Tories hope, he stressed the need to act in a “responsible” way.

Prime Minister visit to Nissan car plant
Downing Street denied that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was the ‘backseat driver’ behind Jeremy Hunt’s Budget (Ian Forsyth/PA)

After the Treasury released official pictures of Mr Sunak studying the Chancellor’s laptop as the pair discussed the Budget, Downing Street rejected the suggestion the Prime Minister was a “backseat driver” ahead of Wednesday’s financial statement.

Asked whether Mr Sunak viewed the Chancellor as timid, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Absolutely not. The Chancellor is working very closely with the Prime Minister to deliver our plan for the economy and obviously the Chancellor will be setting out further measures in line with that on Wednesday at the Budget.”

Mr Hunt suggested to reporters that a more efficient public sector could give him greater scope for tax cuts.

The Chancellor said: “We do want to move to a lower taxed economy, but we’re only going to do so in a way that is responsible and recognises that there are things that taxes pay for, that we couldn’t cut taxes by borrowing.

“We’ll do so in a responsible way. But if we can spend money on public services more efficiently then that will mean less pressure on taxpayers.”

Speculation ahead of the Budget has suggested the Chancellor could seek to cut 1p or 2p off income tax or – as a cheaper alternative – national insurance, to ease the burden on working households ahead of the general election later this year.

Officials have drawn up a range of options for raising money to fund the tax cuts, potentially including reforms to the non-dom status for wealthy individuals with earnings overseas.

Scrapping non-dom status has been promised by Labour, with the money committed to measures including NHS improvements, so adopting the policy could lay a trap for Sir Keir Starmer’s party, which would have to find an alternative way to pay for its pledges.

Mr Hunt said: said: “You’ll have to see on Wednesday precisely what I’m going to announce.

“But let me be clear, there is a plan for growth compared to the Labour Party that has just had to abandon the central plan that they had for growth – this £28 billion number that one day they were supporting, the next day they weren’t.”