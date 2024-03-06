Families set to gain more towards the cost of raising their children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Families set to gain more towards the cost of raising their children

By Press Association
Around 170,000 families will be taken out of paying a tax charge, under reforms unveiled in the Budget (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Around 170,000 families will be taken out of paying a tax charge, under reforms unveiled in the Budget.

The Government will increase the threshold at which the high income child benefit charge starts to be charged from £50,000 to £60,000, from April 2024.

The charge had been triggered when one parent in a household claiming child benefit has taxable income of £50,000 or more – but the threshold has been criticised for falling unfairly on the shoulders of single parents, as it is based on the income of the highest earner.

It has also meant that a couple could earn £49,999 each and still receive all their child benefit.

People whose income is over the threshold can get child benefit payments and pay any tax charge at the end of each tax year, or opt out of receiving payments and not pay the tax charge.

However, not receiving the benefit can have implications if one parent takes time out of work to look after children – as some people may have years where they do not pay enough national insurance (NI) to count towards the 35 years of contributions needed for a full state pension.

The Government also announced on Wednesday that the rate at which the fee is charged will also be halved from 1% of the child benefit payment for every additional £100 earned above the threshold, to 1% for every £200.

This means that child benefit will not be withdrawn in full until a parent is earning £80,000 or more.

Overall, the Government estimates that 485,000 families will gain an average of £1,260 towards the costs of raising their children in 2024/25 and that 170,000 families will be taken out of paying the tax charge.

It plans to administer the charge on a household rather than an individual basis by April 2026 and it will consult in due course.

Mike Ambery, retirement savings director at Standard Life, part of the Phoenix Group, said: “The tax system is awash with cliff edges and tapers which not only create a great deal of complexity but also disadvantage certain groups of people.

“Chief among these is the high income child benefit charge and it’s welcome news that the Chancellor has decided to recognise the unfairness of the current system.”

He added: “Child benefit can be worth thousands of pounds a year to some families and today’s move could make a real difference in those household where budget are tight after two years of rising prices.”