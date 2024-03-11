Regulators hand findings from Telegraph takeover probes to Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Regulators hand findings from Telegraph takeover probes to Government

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is assessing the proposed takeover of the Telegraph Media Group (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is assessing the proposed takeover of the Telegraph Media Group (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Culture Secretary has received reports from UK regulators over the potential impact of the proposed gulf state-backed takeover of the Telegraph newspaper group.

It comes as Lucy Frazer prepares to reveal a decision on the viability of a deal, amid concerns over how it could have an impact on free speech and accurate representation of the news.

Last year, Abu Dhabi-backed fund RedBird IMI reached a deal with previous Telegraph owners, the Barclay family, to take control of the newspaper group, and fellow publication The Spectator, by paying off debts owed to their bank, Lloyds.

RedBird IMI is an investment fund majority-owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and owner of Manchester City Football Club.

Cabinet meeting
Lucy Frazer is Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport (Lucy North/PA)

The deal for the Telegraph Media Group would also see the fund take control of fellow publication, The Spectator.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Ms Frazer confirmed the Government had triggered a Public Interest Intervention Notice (PIIN) to investigate its potential impact on press freedom.

In January, the Culture Secretary was forced to launch a fresh intervention after the proposed owner announced a new corporate structure for its takeover.

As part of the new process, Ms Frazer asked media regulator Ofcom and competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), to hand over the findings of their probes by Monday.

Both organisations confirmed they have passed this to the minister.

A CMA spokeswoman said: “We have submitted our reports assessing competition in the Telegraph/Redbird IMI deal to Government and it’s now with the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport to review our findings and make a decision on next steps.”

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We have provided our advice to the Secretary of State in accordance with the deadline that she has set.”

On Monday, Labour’s shadow culture secretary called for the deal to be blocked.

Thangam Debbonaire told The Spectator that the view of the party “is that foreign governments should not own national newspapers.

“This is a bid by a foreign power, funded by the deputy prime minister of the UAE, and as such this bid should not pass.”