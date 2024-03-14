MPs launch inquiry into progress of £6.2bn regional growth deals

MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee have launched an inquiry into the progress of investment deals worth £6.2 billion which are designed to boost regional growth.

The city region and regional growth deals involve the Scottish and UK governments as well as councils.

There are now 12 such deals covering the entirety of Scotland.

In 2020, Audit Scotland warned the deals lacked provisions to measure their long-term success.

An updated report last year said there has been progress but noted there is still work to do. It also said the pandemic, war in Ukraine and inflation had put new pressures on councils.

Glasgow was the first city to sign a deal, with one worth more than £1 billion being approved in 2014.

Another deal included £30 million to expand Aberdeen Harbour, which is the largest marine infrastructure project in the UK.

Commenting on the new inquiry, committee chair Pete Wishart said: “City region and regional growth deals have the potential to provide fantastic economic opportunities for local economies across Scotland.

“But given the challenging economic circumstances, are these plans achieving what Holyrood and Westminster intended?

“It is hugely important that deals agreed by the UK and Scottish governments, with earmarked funding for Scottish regions, are delivered as effectively and efficiently as possible.

“As a committee, we will examine their progress so far and identify whether they are delivering what they intended – ensuring that city region and regional growth deals deliver for the people of Scotland.”