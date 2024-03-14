Both parties failing to tackle racism, says Abbott as Tory donor row continues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Both parties failing to tackle racism, says Abbott as Tory donor row continues

By Press Association
Diane Abbott (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Diane Abbott (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Diane Abbott has accused the Conservatives and Labour of failing to tackle racism as the Prime Minister remains under pressure to hand back £10 million to a major donor.

Businessman Frank Hester is alleged to have said Ms Abbott, Britain’s first black female MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”, in comments the Prime Minister finally described as “racist” after initially refusing to do so.

In a series of newspaper articles published on Wednesday evening, Ms Abbott said the “reluctance to call out racism and sexism” was “shocking, but hardly surprising”, and warned the Conservatives would “play the race card… ruthlessly” at the next election.

In an article in The Guardian, she said Rishi Sunak “clings to the Rwanda scheme” because it “proves to a certain sort of voter how tough he is prepared to be on asylum seekers”, while complaints about the policing of pro-Palestinian protests were due to an “underlying Islamophobic narrative” as the police “cannot arrest people… if no actual crime has been committed”.

But she also took aim at her own party, of which she remains a member despite losing the Labour whip last year over accusations that a letter she had written to The Observer was antisemitic.

Writing in The Independent, she said the position of the Labour leadership was “disappointing”.

She added: “It seemed equally reluctant at the outset to call out either racism or sexism. In fact, a number of Labour statements were issued, and interviews given where neither word was mentioned.

Frank Hester
Frank Hester (CHOGM Rwanda 2022/YouTube/PA)

“Instead, the entire focus was on the demand that the Tories give Hester back his money, which is surely not the primary point in this case.”

Ms Abbott also said she had not received an apology after a 2022 report by lawyer Martin Forde on Labour’s internal culture found she had been the target of abuse by senior party officials.

Labour has pushed for the Conservatives to hand back the money, with Sir Keir Starmer describing Mr Hester’s alleged comments as “racist and misogynistic”.

Mr Sunak has also described the alleged comments as racist, but said Mr Hester’s “remorse should be accepted” and resisted calls to return the businessman’s £10 million.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Rishi Sunak (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

But while the Prime Minister has sought to move on from the row, pressure to give back the money remains high.

On Wednesday evening, Conservative peer and former Marks & Spencer chief executive Stuart Rose told ITV’s Peston that the party should “probably” return the money.

He said: “You have to be able to look yourself in the mirror at the end of every day and say have you done the right thing. Does it smell right? Does it look right? Does it feel right?

“It doesn’t smell right, it doesn’t look right, it doesn’t feel right, and I think there’s a case to answer.”