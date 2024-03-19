Lib Dems to focus on health as party kicks off local election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lib Dems to focus on health as party kicks off local election campaign

By Press Association
Sir Ed Davey is due to kick off the Liberal Democrats’ local election campaign on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Liberal Democrats are set to place health services at the heart of their local election pitch as the party launches its campaign for May’s polls.

Sir Ed Davey is expected to urge voters to “send this out-of-touch Conservative Government a message” about the state of local health services when he kicks off the Lib Dem campaign on Wednesday.

The Lib Dem leader is due to speak at an event in Hertfordshire to mark the start of the local election campaign, travelling to what the party describes as a “Blue Wall battleground” in a bid to challenge the Conservatives in southern England.

Last year’s local elections saw the Lib Dems gain 21 councillors in Hertfordshire and take overall control of Dacorum Council, and the party will hope to make further gains in the county on May 2.

On Wednesday, Sir Ed is expected to highlight the impact of poor performance by English ambulance services on older people who have to wait long periods for help after falling at home, saying: “Everywhere you turn our health service is in crisis.”

He will also call for the Government to implement a “falls prevention plan” to reduce pressure on the NHS from elderly people falling at home.

Sir Ed is expected to say: “At these local elections, communities across the country will have the chance to send this out-of-touch Conservative Government a message.

“Above all else, the country desperately needs a general election to get rid of a Conservative Government which has run health services into the ground.

“This May, families and pensioners have the chance to vote for local Liberal Democrat champions who will stand up for local health services.”

In 2023, the Lib Dems won 20% of the popular vote and gained 407 councillors, taking their total to 1,628.