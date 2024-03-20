Cameron to seek bolstered UK-Thai relations on first Indo-Pacific trip in new role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cameron to seek bolstered UK-Thai relations on first Indo-Pacific trip in new role

By Press Association
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron arriving in Downing Street (PA)
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron arriving in Downing Street (PA)

David Cameron will travel to Thailand for his first visit to the Indo-Pacific region as Foreign Secretary in a bid to bolster trade and security ties with Bangkok.

The Cabinet minister will sign a UK-Thai “strategic partnership road-map” aimed at strengthening co-operation on defence, health and the climate between the two countries.

Lord Cameron said working with Bangkok would mean “jobs and growth back here” in Britain ahead of embarking on the trip, which will later see him head to Australia for the annual Australia-UK minister consultations (Aukmin).

Thailand is a key UK partner in the Indo-Pacific region, which the UK has made a foreign policy priority amid concerns about an increasingly assertive China.

France Thailand
Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin (Teresa Suarez/Pool via AP)

The British Foreign Office said the country plays an important role “particularly on advancing peace and reconciliation in Myanmar and protecting international law and regional cooperation”.

Lord Cameron said: “South East Asia is a commercial powerhouse and Thailand is one of the biggest economies of the lot. Working with countries in this region means jobs and growth back here in the UK.

“Thailand is a founding member of Asean and an influential player across the Indo-Pacific region. We will continue to work with them to address shared global challenges that affect us all – including the impacts of climate change, rapid technological development, and threats to global health.”

The Foreign Secretary will tout UK-Thai defence co-operation on a visit a military airbase to see fighter jets built with British components, with exports worth more than £300 million to the UK economy.

He will also announce the launch of a fund worth up to £6 million aimed at boosting green growth in Thailand, including sustainable transport and carbon pricing.

Lord Cameron will agree with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin a “UK-Thailand strategic partnership road-map” which the Foreign Office said aimed to “strengthen the relationship on defence, climate and energy, trade and investment, agriculture, digital and tech, health and education ahead of next year’s 170-year anniversary of UK-Thai diplomatic relations.

He will travel to Australia for Aukmin following the Thailand visit.