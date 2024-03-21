Tories not ‘massively divided’ over Sunak’s leadership, insists Leadsom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories not ‘massively divided’ over Sunak’s leadership, insists Leadsom

By Press Association
Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said the Tories are not ‘massively divided’ but there are ‘one or two’ plotters seeking to split the party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said the Tories are not 'massively divided' but there are 'one or two' plotters seeking to split the party (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Tories are not “massively divided” but there are “one or two” plotters seeking to split the party, a minister has said.

Dame Andrea Leadsom, a former leadership contender, hit out at the “briefing and counter-briefing” but denied the party is deeply riven.

Health minister Dame Andrea insisted Rishi Sunak is “getting on with the programme of government”.

Andrea Leadsom
Dame Andrea Leadsom insisted the Tory Party is not massively split (Aaron Chown/PA)

Her comments came after Mr Sunak issued a call to arms to Tory MPs in Parliament as he battled to assert his authority following days of speculation about his position.

The Prime Minister addressed the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee on Wednesday with a plea for unity ahead of May’s local elections.

In an LBC Radio interview ,Dame Andrea was asked about the fractious state of the Tory Party and said: “You’re trying to assert that everything’s riven.

“I’m just trying to explain to you, as I walk around Parliament, as I attend 1922 Committees, as I go into the members’ tea room, into the lobby, I do not see a party that’s massively divided.

“There are one or two people who are trying to cause that division but what the Government is doing is trying to get on with the programme.”

She hinted the general election will be in the autumn and Mr Sunak should not feel pressure to call an early ballot because opinion polls suggest the public want him out of No 10.

In response to an suggestion that the Prime Minister does not have the support of the nation, according to polls, Dame Andrea told Sky News: “We have periodic general elections, and the Prime Minister has set out quite clearly an autumn timeframe.

“You don’t call a general election just because there is a particular mood or a particular situation, that very, very rarely happens.”

In Westminster on Wednesday evening, Conservative backbenchers filing out of the closed-doors 1922 Committee meeting sought to stress broad support for the leader.

However, it is understood Mr Sunak was challenged by former party chairman Sir Jake Berry at the meeting over media briefings against him which he alleged had originated from No 10.

Sir Jake stressed he had not submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister but said he had raised the issue with the whips and received no reply.

Meanwhile, Tory MP Jonathan Gullis hit out at what he described as a “tiny minority” of critics and dismissed suggestions of friction at the meeting, claiming there was “not a single dissenting voice” in the room.

“I certainly would call out those idiots for being idiots because essentially all they’re doing is guaranteeing a Labour government and that’s the last thing I want,” he told reporters.

The mood in the tea rooms this week suggested Tory MPs are “very upset about the briefings over the weekend” and “it’s distracting from their records, it’s distracting from our messaging”, he said.