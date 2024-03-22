West Yorkshire Police investigating Frank Hester comments about Diane Abbott

West Yorkshire Police are investigating alleged racist comments made by Tory party donor Frank Hester about Diane Abbott at a meeting in 2019.

The force said it was working to establish whether a crime had been committed after the businessman allegedly said that Ms Abbott, Britain’s longest-serving black MP, made him “want to hate all black women” and that she “should be shot”.

The investigation was passed over from the Metropolitan Police as the meeting took place in Horsforth, Leeds.

A spokesperson said officers were now “working to establish the facts and to ultimately ascertain whether a crime has been committed”.

Diane Abbott is Britain’s longest-serving black MP (Ian West/PA)

They added that the Metropolitan Police had been contacted on March 11 about a report in The Guardian, and that this was the first time the comments had been brought to the attention of police.

The force said: “We recognise the strong reaction to these allegations and appreciate everyone who has contacted us since the article was published.

“As we continue our inquiry, we are keen to hear from anyone who could directly assist our investigation.”

Any information can be reported through 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website, using reference number 13240137018 or quoting “Operation Brassminster”.