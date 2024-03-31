New gender clinics for children to open after year’s delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New gender clinics for children to open after year’s delay

By Press Association
New gender clinics for young people are to open as the Tavistock service closes (Alamy/PA)
New gender clinics for children are due to open after a year-long delay and to a waiting list of thousands as the Tavistock service closes its doors.

Around 250 patients, who were being treated at the Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) run by the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, will have responsibility for their care officially transferred to the new clinics from April 1.

Some 5,000 children and young people are on the waiting list for referral to the new clinics in the north and south of England.

Health minister Maria Caulfield said the clinics will include experts on safeguarding, neurodiversity and mental health (Lucy North/PA)

An initial aim had been for clinics to be up and running by spring 2023 but this was pushed back amid what NHS England described at the time as the “complex” set-up of the “completely new service”.

The new hubs will be led by London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Ahead of their opening, health minister Maria Caulfield said the clinics will include “experts on safeguarding, neurodiversity and mental health to ensure children are protected”.

NHS England hopes they will be the first of up to eight specialist centres as part of the north and south hubs over the next two years and described their opening as “just the first step in establishing a new model which provides holistic support for children and young people and their families”.

In 2020, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Gids inadequate, stating that the service was difficult to access with young people waiting over two years for their first appointment.

The regulator also said staff did not develop holistic care plans for patients, with “significant variations in the clinical approach of professionals” and no clarity in records as to why decisions had been made.

The closure of the service at the Tavistock – which had come under repeated scrutiny – was prompted by a review which stated a need to move away from one unit and recommended the creation of regional services to better support young people.

The review, led by Dr Hilary Cass, followed a sharp rise in referrals to Gids, with more than 5,000 referrals in 2021/22 compared with just under 250 a decade earlier.

Dr Cass’s interim report, published in February 2022, pointed to a lack of long-term evidence and data collection on what happens to children and young people who are prescribed medication.

She added that Gids had not collected routine and consistent data “which means it is not possible to accurately track the outcomes and pathways that children and young people take through the service”.

Her final report is expected in the coming weeks.

In March, NHS England confirmed children will no longer be prescribed puberty blockers at gender identity clinics,.

The drugs, which pause the physical changes of puberty such as breast development or facial hair, will now only be available to children as part of clinical research trials.

The Government welcomed the “landmark decision”, adding it would help ensure care is based on evidence and is in the “best interests of the child”.

As the new clinics open, an NHS England spokesperson said: “In line with the Cass Review, NHS England took the decision to close the Tavistock and set up a fundamentally different and improved approach to children and young people’s gender services.

“This transition is a complex piece of work, but this is just the first step in establishing a new model which provides holistic support for children and young people and their families.

“Our focus is on ensuring continuity of care as we establish the new service, and all patients waiting will be offered a local mental health assessment, with extra national resource provided to ensure the best possible support.”

Mermaids, a transgender youth support charity, said it is concerned that young people’s “voices and experiences have been dismissed in what has become a heavily politicised process”.

Transgender Trend, which said it advocates for evidence-based treatment of children experiencing gender-related distress, described the closure of Gids as “good news” and added that “it remains to be seen whether the new gender hubs will follow the recommendations of the Cass Review and provide a service in line with normal standards of paediatric care”.