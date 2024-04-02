Manufacturing sector breaks downturn for first time in 20 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Manufacturing sector breaks downturn for first time in 20 months

By Press Association
The manufacturing sector recorded growth last month (Yui Mok/PA)
The UK’s manufacturing sector returned to growth in March for the first time in 20 months as companies took in new orders and output increased.

Figures from the S&P Global/CIPS UK manufacturing PMI survey hit 50.3 in March, rising from 47.5 in February.

The score was slightly better than the 49.9 that economists had forecast according to a consensus supplied by Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Any score above 50 is considered to show that the sector is growing, and this is the first time since July 2022 that the PMI rose above that level.

“The end of the first quarter saw UK manufacturing recover from its recent doldrums,” said Rob Dobson, director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Production and new orders returned to growth, albeit only hesitantly, following year-long downturns, with the main thrust of the expansion coming from stronger domestic demand.”

The survey found that there was still a “weak” trend in new export orders.

Demand from overseas might have fallen at the slowest rate since last April, but it is still the 26th month it has contracted.

Production increased for the first time since February 2023, the survey said, helped by the consumer goods sector which offset downturns elsewhere.

Customers were starting to restock their shelves, the survey said.

“The upturn in demand also led to improved confidence among manufacturers, with positive sentiment hitting an 11-month high,” Mr Dobson said.

“Some 58% of companies expect their output to rise over the coming year.

“We’re also seeing signs of stabilisations in employment and purchasing activity alongside a move towards lowering safety stocks, all signs that manufacturers are tentatively optimistic about the road ahead.

“Potential blockers remain such as continued weak export performance and supply chain stresses, with the neighbouring EU market the main drag on overseas demand and the Red Sea crisis still impacting supply chains.

“Signs from the survey that the impact of both of these factors is easing is therefore welcome news.”