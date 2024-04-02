Police investigate after MSP’s constituency office is daubed with paint

Police are investigating after an SNP MSP’s constituency office was vandalised, with blue paint thrown over the front of the property.

Former minister Ben Macpherson’s premises on Constitution Street in Edinburgh was targeted.

The office has suffered vandalism previously; in 2021, while Mr Macpherson was Rural Affairs Minister, the word “resign” was scrawled on the doors of the office twice.

The Edinburgh Northern and Leith MSP spoke of his frustration, as allies and political rivals offered their support.

Mr Macpherson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “It is frustrating that my constituency office has been vandalised in this way.

“These sorts of acts achieve nothing meaningful and just waste taxpayers’ money cleaning them up.

“My team and I continue to work today – to help local people – and will not be deterred.

“It is concerning that politicians from different political parties have had their offices vandalised over recent years – we are all democratically elected and work hard with our teams to serve the public.”

Labour councillor Scott Arthur, the city’s transport convener, said: “It’s really disappointing to see this in the city I love.

“It is possible to disagree with @BenMacpherson whilst respecting the fact he was democratically elected.”

SNP MSP for Stirling, Evelyn Tweed, said: “Really disappointing to see @BenMacpherson’s constituency office vandalised in this way.

“In recent years there has been a number of incidents of vandalism of MSP constituency offices affecting politicians of all colours. There is no place for such conduct.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 9.05am on Tuesday April 2, officers received a report of vandalism at a premises on Constitution Street, Edinburgh. Inquiries are ongoing.”