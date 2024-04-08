Post Office minister says ‘people should go to jail’ over Horizon scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Post Office minister says ‘people should go to jail’ over Horizon scandal

By Press Association
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake. PA.
Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake. PA.

The Post Office minister has said people responsible for the Horizon scandal “should go to jail”.

Kevin Hollinrake met dozens of those affected by the IT scandal in Fenny Compton, Warwickshire, where subpostmasters gathered to start their campaign for justice in 2009.

The Horizon inquiry is resuming this week and former subpostmaster Alan Bates, who organised the first Fenny Compton meeting, is to give evidence on Tuesday.

On BBC Breakfast, the MP for Thirsk and Malton told victims that the Government is trying to “streamline” the compensation process.

Mr Hollinrake said: “The inquiry is unearthing the evidence, what you see now is a result of the inquiry, the statutory inquiry.

“The Metropolitan Police are undertaking an investigation – the Government doesn’t do that, the police do that.

“When evidence has been established, people should be prosecuted – that’s my view.

“And I think you, and other people I’ve spoken to, and I certainly feel, people within the Post Office, possibly further afield, should go to jail.

He added: “We have to go through a process, we believe in the rule of law – lots of people in this room, and other people, have not had the benefit of the rule of law.

“It has failed, failed these people, inexcusably.

“We do believe in process, that’s the country we are very proud to live in.

“But if the threshold is met, the evidence is there, where criminal prosecutions can be undertaken – and that those people are found guilty – I have no reservation in saying people should go to jail.”

One man told Mr Hollinrake that in 2001 he “proved” to Post Office and Fujitsu managers that “the system was faulty, and that they did have remote access to postmasters’ accounts”.

He asked if the minister believes evidence of the meeting was “deliberately suppressed”.

Mr Hollinrake said: “I can’t say it was deliberately supressed because I wasn’t there and I wasn’t party to the conversations afterwards, but somebody knew something at a very early stage.

“If you look at your case, it’s 23 wasted years that this information could have come to light – all these prosecutions could have been stopped, should have been stopped, we need to find out who knew what and hold those people to account.”

Asked if having 20 Post Office ministers in that period was “part of the problem”, Mr Hollinrake responded: “I can’t speak for previous ministers but we should all apologise for where we are, for what happened – we’ve all made mistakes, we all should have acted more quickly, seen things more quickly and acted more quickly”.

Those who have been wrongfully convicted can seek fixed-sum compensation of £600,000 “pretty immediately”, Mr Hollinrake said.

However, he added the Government is looking at streamlining the alternative option of a full assessment including by removing the need for detailed medical assessments that take longer to complete.

He said: “Nobody can ever make up for what happened to these people’s lives, and people have passed away in this process – too many people.

“But we can compensate them and their families, and we can hold people to account.”

He later added: “We need to simplify the process, take the common sense view.

“I’ve said to our officials, and to legal representatives, ‘if it looks right, it is right, just settle it’ – that’s what we need to do.”