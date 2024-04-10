Ambassador says Ireland should have already recognised Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambassador says Ireland should have already recognised Palestine

By Press Association
Palestinian ambassador Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid welcomed Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin’s assertion that Ireland will formally recognise Palestinian statehood, but said it should have already happened (Niall Carson/PA)
Ireland should have already recognised Palestine, its ambassador in Dublin has said.

Dr Jilan Wahba Abdalmajid welcomed comments from Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin that Ireland will formally recognise Palestinian statehood, but said it should have already happened.

On Tuesday, Mr Martin said he is bringing a formal proposal to the Government after working with other countries on a joint declaration.

He said: “For the past six months, I’ve maintained ongoing discussions with ministerial colleagues and other countries about how a joint formal recognition of Palestinian statehood could be a catalyst to help the people of Gaza and the West Bank, and in furthering an Arab-led peace initiative.

North South Ministerial Council
Irish deputy premier Micheal Martin said he is bringing a formal proposal to the Government (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

“We’ve agreed that the undermining of the Oslo Accords, and therefore the agreement to create two states, has reached the point where the accords’ approach with recognition after a final agreement is not credible or tenable any longer.

“I’ve discussed this with those in the region who are working on peace initiatives and co-ordination with other countries continues intensively.

“We’ve discussed this between the Government parties and it is my intention to bring to Government a formal proposal on recognition when these wider international discussions are complete.”

Mr Martin, who is also Irish foreign minister, added: “But be in no doubt, recognition of a Palestinian state will happen.”

Israel-Hamas conflict
The Palestinian Embassy in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

On Wednesday, Dr Wahba Abdalmajid welcomed the comments.

“I hope that this recognition by Ireland will be a reality soon, and Ireland will lead other EU states to follow suit,” she said.

“Ireland has always stood on the right side of history, justice, humanity international law – so I expected that Ireland will lead in the recognition of the State of Palestine.”

However, asked whether Ireland should have moved to recognise Palestine a long time ago, the ambassador said: “Yes.”

She told RTE’s Morning Ireland radio programme that the right to a Palestinian state is an entitlement that arose from the 1947 Partition Plan which also led to the creation of Israel.

“The Palestinians deserve this. In 1947, when the Partition Plan gives these rights to the Israelis and the Palestinians – to the Arabs who live in Palestine, the homeland of the Palestinians…

“(To give recognition) is not helping the Palestinians – it’s something that they have the right to.”

Dr Wahba Abdalmajid added: “The whole world – the international community – should acknowledge and recognise the rights of the Palestinians who have their own free state of Palestine.”