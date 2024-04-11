Short-term let scheme could make Edinburgh a laughing stock – hospitality boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Short-term let scheme could make Edinburgh a laughing stock – hospitality boss

By Press Association
Critics have claimed Scotland’s short-term licensing scheme was preventing performers from getting accommodation for the Edinburgh Fringe (Jane Barlow/PA)
Critics of Scotland’s short-term let regulations have warned Edinburgh will become a “laughing” stock due to the lack of accommodation for Fringe performers.

The Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers blamed “bungled policymaking” as celebrities raised concerns about the access and costs of staying in the capital during Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe in August.

Hosts of short-term let properties, such as Airbnb and guest houses, were required to apply for a licence by October 1 2023 to continue operating, despite concerns over the additional cost for businesses.

Comedian Jason Mansford and Gail Porter were among the high-profile names condemning accommodation costs in the city, arguing the soaring bills had left them “priced out” of performing.

Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers, said the crisis was “predictable”, adding the reputation of the city and festival could be damaged as a result.

She said: “Edinburgh is renowned for its unique cultural offering but such bungled policymaking over short-term lets risks damaging its position as a place to visit and do business.

“A world-leading festival city should be more than able to accommodate comedians yet it risks becoming a laughing stock of its own making.

“Even at the 11th hour, industry stands ready to work with local and national government so we can fairly and effectively regulate the sector before irreversible damage is done.”

Ms Campbell added the industry had been “scapegoated” as a solution to wider housing challenges in Scotland and said just 105 secondary lets had been granted a full licence in the city.

She added: “This is a predictable mess. We consistently highlighted the dire consequences that would follow from a draconian approach to short-term let regulation and these forewarnings are becoming glaringly apparent.

“However, this may be the tip of the iceberg if yet more self-catering businesses close, with the difficulties faced this year being amplified in 2025.”

On Tuesday, former BBC presenter Gail Porter said “greed” had made it impossible for her to attend the festival later this year.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, she said: Was so excited to go the @edfringe this year. But I have been priced out by the soaring costs of B&Bs. My home town. I feel so sorry for new young performers that won’t be able to afford accommodation. I’m gutted Edinburgh has done this. Greed is awful.”

Mr Mansford also described the situation as “pure greed”, arguing he would be operating at a loss even if his shows sell out.

The fringe said it was looking to “find solutions” to the issue.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Short-term let licensing legislation gives licensing authorities powers to strike a balance between the needs and concerns of local communities and the wider economic and tourism benefits of short-term lets.

“The powers include the discretion for licensing authorities to grant temporary exemptions in recognition of the fact that large scale events – be they one-off major events, or annual events like the Edinburgh festivals – can result in a significant demand for accommodation over a short period of time.”