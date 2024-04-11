Ex-Post Office chairman ‘didn’t do anything’ to check staff prosecutions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-Post Office chairman ‘didn’t do anything’ to check staff prosecutions

By Press Association
Former Post Office chairman Sir Michael Hodgkinson made an ‘unreserved apology’ on Thursday (Lucy North/PA)
A former chairman of the Post Office said he “didn’t do anything” to check the organisation’s employees were being properly prosecuted.

Sir Michael Hodgkinson told the Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry he is “very, very sorry for the misery” that was caused to subpostmasters during the Horizon scandal, but claimed he had tried to “make sure the business was run as well as I could”.

Sir Michael, who was chairman of the Post Office between 2003 and 2007, said he tried to “make sure that people took action” when problems were raised, but offered an “unreserved apology” for not discovering that there were issues with the Horizon system.

After Sir Michael said he was not informed during his induction that the Post Office prosecuted its own staff, Sam Stein KC, who represents a number of subpostmasters, asked: “So when did you learn about the process of prosecution by the Post Office of which you were chair?”

Sir Michael said: “I think that was much later on.”

Mr Stein continued: “And did you say to the people around you ‘that’s a bit of a surprise, I’m a bit surprised we prosecute our own staff, I’d like to know a bit more about it?’”

The witness responded: “No, I didn’t.”

Mr Stein then asked: “Well, you’ve suddenly been made aware that you’re the chair of a prosecution authority… that’s an unusual thing given your business background. What did you do to investigate the Post Office was properly prosecuting its own members?”

Sir Michael said: “I didn’t do anything.”

Towards the end of his evidence to the inquiry on Thursday, Sir Michael said: “I definitely want to say something.

Sir Michael Hodgkinson, centre, leaves after giving evidence to the inquiry at Aldwych House, central London (Lucy North/PA)
“I’ve been saddened and appalled at the evidence that’s come out over the last 15 years since I left, where so many postmasters and mistresses were unfairly prosecuted under the Horizon system and as a result suffered the most dreadful experiences and devastating consequences – not just for themselves, but for their families.

“I just want to put on record that I apologise unreservedly for the fact that while I was chairman of the Post Office I did not discover the problems with the Horizon system.

“All I can say is I’m very, very sorry for the misery that that then subsequently caused – so I apologise again unreservedly.”

Continuing his questioning, Mr Stein KC asked the former chairman: “Sir Michael, I understand you apologise, but what part of it was your fault?”

He responded: “You just don’t really know, I mean, what else could I have done?

“I tried to make sure the business was run as well as I could.

“Where there were issues reported to us I tried to make sure that people took action – there’s not much you can do.”