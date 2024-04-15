Khan pledges to wipe out rough sleeping in London by 2030 if re-elected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Khan pledges to wipe out rough sleeping in London by 2030 if re-elected

By Press Association
The Mayor of London will promise to end the ‘indignity, fear and isolation’ felt by those enduring a life on the street (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Mayor of London will promise to end the ‘indignity, fear and isolation’ felt by those enduring a life on the street (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sadiq Khan has pledged to wipe out rough sleeping in the capital by 2030 if he is re-elected as London mayor.

In a speech on Monday, the Labour incumbent will promise to end “once and for all” the “indignity, fear and isolation” felt by those enduring a life on the street.

Some £10 million – the biggest single intervention to tackle rough sleeping from City Hall on record – would be used to fund an expanded network of “ending homelessness hubs” under the plans.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan will say it is time ‘to reject the notion that homelessness is some natural, stubborn feature of modern life that we have no option but to abide’ (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The hubs are designed to help an extra 1,700 rough sleepers every year with rapid reassessment and rehousing.

In his speech, Mr Khan will say it is time “to reject the notion that homelessness is some natural, stubborn feature of modern life that we have no option but to abide”.

The mayor’s campaign has framed the May 2 vote as a “neck-and-neck” two-horse race between Labour and the Tory candidate Susan Hall, despite recent polling putting him on firm course for a historic third term.

On Monday, Labour will present the contest as a choice between “a mayor who is delivering a fairer London for all and the Tory candidate who has voted against free school meals for all state primary school pupils and Sadiq’s fares freeze”.

Conservative candidate for mayor of London Susan Hall
The mayor’s campaign has framed the May 2 vote as a ‘neck-and-neck’ two-horse race between Labour and the Tory candidate Susan Hall, pictured (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The party said Mr Khan’s opponent “has strongly backed a programme of cuts by the Government which has led to a 14-year Tory failure over rough sleeping”.

It comes after the Conservative Government faced a backlash over plans to clamp down on “nuisance” rough sleepers in its Criminal Justice Bill.

Charities have voiced concerns that proposals to allow police to fine homeless people could see vulnerable women penalised for seeking shelter, while dozens of Tory backbenchers were expected to rebel against parts of the legislation.

The Conservative Party has been contacted for comment.

Responding to the announcement, Ms Hall said: “This is yet another promise that Sadiq Khan will fail to deliver, given his appalling record on housing.

“Sadiq Khan has only started building 4% of the affordable homes he promised in the latest programme, and it is his failure that has kept people stuck in temporary accommodation and made it harder to get rough sleepers off the streets.

“We cannot solve homelessness without solving the housing crisis, which is why I have pledged to build more family homes Londoners can afford.”