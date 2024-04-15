Tories urge MSPs to back their call for Hate Crime Act to be repealed

The Scottish Conservatives will call on MSPs to back their motion on repealing the Hate Crime Act during a debate at Holyrood on Wednesday.

The party is using its business slot at the Scottish Parliament to table a vote on whether the legislation should be scrapped.

The Act came into force on April 1, with more than 7,000 complaints being made under it in the first week.

Critics, including some celebrities like Elon Musk, say it restricts freedom of speech.

However, First Minister Humza Yousaf has strongly backed the law and accused opponents of spreading “misinformation” about it.

The Tories say the Hate Crime Act is straining police resources and the legislation is unworkable.

Humza Yousaf says critics are spreading ‘misinformation’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP and Scottish Green majority at Holyrood means the motion to repeal the law will almost certainly fall, but the Conservatives are appealing for other opposition parties and “more sensible nationalists” to back their position.

Labour and the Lib Dems supported the Bill when it was passed in 2021.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay MSP said: “Humza Yousaf’s disastrous hate crime law has caused utter chaos in the fortnight since its introduction.

“It is proving every bit as unworkable as many critics warned – and must be repealed.

“As well as being an unacceptable risk to free speech, it is taking a huge toll on Scotland’s police officers. They’re being deluged with thousands of complaints – many of them vexatious from individuals out to settle scores.

“Officer numbers are at their lowest level since 2008, and the police were already turning a blind eye to certain crimes, so this increased workload is completely unsustainable.”

Mr Findlay added: “We now appeal to Labour and Lib Dem MSPs – and the more sensible nationalists – to admit they made a huge mistake and back our call for its repeal.”