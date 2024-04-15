Tories urge MSPs to back their call for Hate Crime Act to be repealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tories urge MSPs to back their call for Hate Crime Act to be repealed

By Press Association
Russell Findlay called on ‘more sensible nationalists’ to support his call (Fraser Bremner/PA)
The Scottish Conservatives will call on MSPs to back their motion on repealing the Hate Crime Act during a debate at Holyrood on Wednesday.

The party is using its business slot at the Scottish Parliament to table a vote on whether the legislation should be scrapped.

The Act came into force on April 1, with more than 7,000 complaints being made under it in the first week.

Critics, including some celebrities like Elon Musk, say it restricts freedom of speech.

However, First Minister Humza Yousaf has strongly backed the law and accused opponents of spreading “misinformation” about it.

The Tories say the Hate Crime Act is straining police resources and the legislation is unworkable.

First Minister’s Questions
Humza Yousaf says critics are spreading ‘misinformation’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

The SNP and Scottish Green majority at Holyrood means the motion to repeal the law will almost certainly fall, but the Conservatives are appealing for other opposition parties and “more sensible nationalists” to back their position.

Labour and the Lib Dems supported the Bill when it was passed in 2021.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay MSP said: “Humza Yousaf’s disastrous hate crime law has caused utter chaos in the fortnight since its introduction.

“It is proving every bit as unworkable as many critics warned – and must be repealed.

“As well as being an unacceptable risk to free speech, it is taking a huge toll on Scotland’s police officers. They’re being deluged with thousands of complaints – many of them vexatious from individuals out to settle scores.

“Officer numbers are at their lowest level since 2008, and the police were already turning a blind eye to certain crimes, so this increased workload is completely unsustainable.”

Mr Findlay added: “We now appeal to Labour and Lib Dem MSPs – and the more sensible nationalists – to admit they made a huge mistake and back our call for its repeal.”