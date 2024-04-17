Sunak hits out at Labour-run councils for making ‘working people pay the price’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Sunak hits out at Labour-run councils for making ‘working people pay the price’

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hit out at Labour-run councils across the country, with local election polls predicting widespread defeats for Conservative candidates.

During PMQs, Mr Sunak said taxes controlled by Labour – including in Wales, London and Birmingham – were indicative of what the party would do in government.

Referring to Birmingham council, the Prime Minister stated: “what Labour has done to Birmingham the Conservatives will never let them do to Britain.”

Local elections on May 2 will see nearly 2,700 council seats in England up for grabs across 107 local authorities, while 37 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales will also be chosen.

Votes are also taking place to elect some of the most high-profile mayors in the country – including Greater Manchester, London and the West Midlands.

2010 General Election Polling Day
Local elections on May 2 will see nearly 2,700 council seats in England up for grabs across 107 local authorities (Rui Vieira/PA)

Responding to calls from Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs to reveal how the Tories would fund a £46 billion plan to scrap national insurance, Mr Sunak said: “We’ve just cut taxes by £900 for a typical worker, we’ve delivered the biggest tax cut for businesses since the 1980s, but while we’re cutting taxes Labour is already putting them up.

“In Wales putting up taxes right now for small businesses, in Birmingham putting up council tax by 21%, in London his mayor has put up taxes by 70% and this is just a glimpse of what they’d do if they got in power, a few weeks ago he finally admitted it to The Sun, what did he say he would do? I quote, he said ‘we would put up taxes’.

“It’s always the same, higher taxes and working people paying the price.”

Later in the session, Conservative MP Andy Carter (Warrington South) said the Labour-run council in Warrington had amassed a nearly £2 billion debt.

He told MPs: “Every month my constituents see the Labour-run Warrington council spend nearly £4.5 million on interest payments to cover their £1.8 billion debt.

“Borrowing they used to spend on an energy company that went bust, offices in Birmingham and Manchester, and even a business park that they purchased through an off-shore company, presumably to avoid paying tax.

“Does the Prime Minister agree with me it’s time to send in the inspectors, Warrington council has gone too far in its money-making schemes.

“A local council should focus on delivering great services and the way to achieve that is vote Conservative.”

Birmingham City Council inquiry
Council House in Birmingham (Matthew Cooper/PA) 

Mr Sunak replied: “This year the Government announced a further £600 million in extra funding for local councils, a real terms increase, which it has done every single year of this Parliament.

“But we all know what happens when Labour are in charge, whether it’s racking up debt in Warrington, the 21% council tax increase in Labour-run Birmingham or indeed slashing services in Nottingham or as I just said, higher crime on average in each Labour police and crime commissioner area.

“It’s crystal clear that whenever Labour are in charge, it’s working people that pay the price.”

Labour MP Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham, Edgbaston) challenged the Prime Minister on the number of social houses supplied during the tenure of Conservative mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street.

She said: “While 64,000 people are on the waiting list for a council house in the West Midlands, families are living in hotels, in cold and damp homes and mouldy flats.

“The mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, has built 46 social homes in eight years, does the Prime Minister think that is good enough?”

Mr Sunak replied: “Andy Street is absolutely delivering for the West Midlands, unlike the Labour Mayor in London he’s delivered on all his housing targets in fact.

“But it’s a Labour-run council in Birmingham that’s imposing on her constituents and others a 21% council tax rise, and what are they getting in exchange for that? 600 job losses, cuts to services, in some streets they’re even turning off the lights.

“I tell you, what Labour has done to Birmingham the Conservatives will never let them do to Britain.”