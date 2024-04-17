No Downing Street flea problem after ‘vast’ expense of new carpets, says Hunt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

No Downing Street flea problem after ‘vast’ expense of new carpets, says Hunt

By Press Association
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (James Manning/PA)
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt (James Manning/PA)

Jeremy Hunt tackled the flea problem Liz Truss highlighted in Downing Street by replacing the carpets at “vast” personal expense.

The Chancellor, who was brought in by Ms Truss to clear up the economic mess created by the mini-budget, said he had also dealt with the problems in the No 11 flat.

Mr Hunt defended Ms Truss’s desire as prime minister to slash taxes but said “she went about it the wrong way”.

Prime Minister’s Questions
Jeremy Hunt was brought in by Liz Truss in the aftermath of the mini-budget (House of Commons/PA)

In her book 10 Years To Save The West, Ms Truss – who lived in the more spacious No 11 flat rather than the accommodation above No 10 – said “the place was infested with fleas”, possibly due to Boris Johnson’s dog Dilyn although “there was no conclusive evidence”.

Ms Truss said “the entire place had to be sprayed with flea killer” and “I spent several weeks itching”.

At an event in Washington DC, Mr Hunt confirmed he had taken a more drastic, and expensive, approach.

“I actually live in the flat that Liz Truss lived in and Boris Johnson lived in before that,” he said.

“She was only there for less than 50 days. I had a little bit longer, when I knew I was going to be moving in there, and I replaced all the carpets at my own expense – vast expense because it had to be a security-cleared company that did it.

“So I’m pleased to say that the Hunt family has not had the flea problem.”

At the Semafor World Economy Summit, Mr Hunt said: “Liz Truss appointed me as Chancellor and we had very good personal relations. She is very open about the fact that she made mistakes.

“I would say that some of the things that she was aiming for were the right things. She said that the fundamental existential question for Western countries is how we get healthier growth rates in our economy. I agree with that.

“And she said that we need to bring down the tax burden, and from a European perspective, we look around the world and I think it is blindingly obvious that North America and Asian countries are growing faster, and they have a lighter tax burden.

“And I think that we need to move the UK back in the direction of a lighter tax burden. But she went about it the wrong way.”

The Chancellor said “it is possible to cut taxes without increasing borrowing”.

Budget 2024
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt paid for the No 11 carpet out of his own pocket (James Manning/PA)

Mr Hunt added: “That was the thing that spooked the markets, the idea of taxes being cut in a way that you couldn’t demonstrate where the money was coming from. I think we’ve shown it’s possible to do the same thing in a way that works.”

Ms Truss has called for fundamental reforms to the UK’s economic architecture, scrapping the Office for Budget Responsibility and replacing the Bank of England’s governor Andrew Bailey.

Mr Hunt acknowledged there were problems with the way economic forecasts were drawn up.

He said: “We have definitely got to be better at forecasting. In the UK’s case our big weakness is on forecasting the performance of the labour market, its tightness, but we’ve got to be better at that.”

But the Chancellor insisted the UK was “winning the battle” with inflation and the economy “pretty much had a soft landing” compared with the scale of recession that had been feared.

On ITV’s Peston, Ms Truss said she was “blindsided” by the vulnerabilities in the pensions system that were exposed as the market got spooked by her first chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

She said: “Certainly, if we had known about the extent of the tinderbox, of course, we would have gone about things differently. We simply didn’t know about that.

“And all of the plans that we put together were worked up with Treasury officials. We did the costings, that was put in the book that accompanied the mini-budget. So there was no sense in which what we were doing was a high-risk strategy.”