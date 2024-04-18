MP targeted in honeytrap plot raises concerns over Westminster security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MP targeted in honeytrap plot raises concerns over Westminster security

By Press Association
A MP has raised concerns about Parliamentary concerns at Westminster (Alamy/PA)
A Conservative MP who was targeted in a Westminster “honeytrap” plot has raised “significant concerns” about how it was handled by Parliamentary security.

Dr Luke Evans called for a full review of Parliament’s system of investigating incidents reported by MPs.

This comes as senior Tory MP William Wragg resigned the Conservative whip earlier this month after he admitted giving politicians’ phone numbers to a suspected scammer.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said Parliament’s head of security takes these matters “very seriously”.

Dr Luke Evans
Conservative MP for Bosworth Dr Luke Evans (David Woolfall/PA)

Dr Evans, MP for Bosworth, told the Commons: “Last month I was targeted in a honeytrap plot, I immediately reported it to the police and the authorities, so can I put on record my sincere thanks to Leicestershire Police who’ve been exemplary in taking this on, and I also thank the whips for their support.

“However, I do have significant concerns about how this was handled by the Parliamentary security.

“So will the Leader of the House ask the Speaker to conduct a full review of the system for reporting and investigating incidents reported by MPs so lessons can be learned so that no MP has to go through the same experiences I’ve had.”

During business questions on Thursday, Ms Mordaunt replied: “I will, of course, make sure that not just Mr Speaker, that the whole of the House of Commons Commission, has heard his concerns.

“I know that the head of security here takes these matters very seriously and I’m sure that this will be followed up.”

Scotland Yard has said it is investigating reports of the parliamentary sexting scam, after it was suggested that at least 12 men in political circles received unsolicited messages, raising security concerns.

Mr Wragg has admitted he gave colleagues’ phone numbers to someone on a dating app amid fears that intimate images of himself would be leaked.

William Wragg
Independent MP William Wragg (UK Parliament/PA)

The Hazel Grove MP said he was sorry for his “weakness” in responding, an apology which was praised as “courageous and fulsome” by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Mr Wragg resigned from his roles leading the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee and as vice-chairman of the 1922 Committee, and chose to surrender the Conservative whip in the wake of the scandal.

The unknown scammer is said to have used the aliases “Charlie” and “Abi” while sending flirtatious messages to coax MPs into sending explicit pictures.