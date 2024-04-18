Labour had to be turned ‘inside out and backwards’ after poll defeats – Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Labour had to be turned ‘inside out and backwards’ after poll defeats – Starmer

By Press Association
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer talks to union convenor Mark Hannon (right) during a question and answer session with port workers (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he had to turn the party “inside out and backwards” after it lost four consecutive general elections.

During a question and answer session with port workers on Teesside, he was asked by Unite union convenor Mark Hannon about how the party had a “condescending approach” to working class voters in the past.

Mr Hannon, who has worked for PD Ports for more than 30 years, asked how Sir Keir would win back those “marginalised” voters at the next election.

Keir Starmer
Labour plans to deliver the most significant upgrade of Britain’s ports in a generation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Speaking to around 100 workers in a warehouse beside the River Tees, Sir Keir said he welcomed the question, explaining: “We have lost four elections in a row.

“We lost in 2019 really badly.

“I looked at those results and I came to the same conclusion that you do – it was not the voters that got it wrong, it was the Labour Party that got it wrong.

Labour front bench
Sir Keir, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband visited Teesside (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“I don’t think we should go back to the voters and say: ‘Didn’t you hear us last time?’ and shout a bit louder.

“I said we should change the Labour Party and turn it inside out and backwards, because the Labour Party was set up to support working people, to fight for working people, and we drifted too far from that, and that’s why we got that result in 2019.”

Addressing Mr Hannon directly, Sir Keir said: “We didn’t feel we had the right to go back to the country and effectively say to voters like you: ‘You got it wrong” – no, we got it wrong.

“Your criticism of what we got wrong is bang on.”

The Labour leader, who was joined by shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband, said speaking to workers was “comfy territory” for him, and preferable to being in Parliament.

He promised the party’s focus would be on creating secure jobs, tackling the cost-of-living crisis, public services and the NHS.

Sir Keir Starmer
Sir Keir highlighted the fact Labour have lost the last four elections (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“That is the territory where most people have their conversations,” he said.

After Sir Keir’s reply, Mr Hannon told the PA news agency he approved of the answer.

He said: “He was quite condemnatory of the previous administration.

“I was taken aback.”