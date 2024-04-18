Minister’s condolences to families whose children died waiting on disability pay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister’s condolences to families whose children died waiting on disability pay

By Press Association
Nine children died before their Scottish child disability payment was awarded (PA)
Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary has said her thoughts are with the families of nine children reported to have died while waiting on disability benefits.

Shirley-Anne Somerville offered her condolences to the families affected in Holyrood on Thursday.

It comes after figures published by the Daily Record revealed nine children had died while waiting for the payments to be processed.

Official statistics show around 76,000 children and young people are in receipt of the benefit, which was introduced by the Scottish Government in 2021 to replace the UK-wide disability living allowance which was paid for by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).

The benefit helps cover the additional costs of caring for a disabled or terminally ill child – however, MSPs have raised concerns about the length of time it takes for Social Security Scotland to process the payments.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said her thoughts were with the families of the children who died (Jane Barlow/PA)

The figures, obtained by the newspaper through freedom of information requests, show one child applied in December 2021 but died in March 2023 – more than 400 days later – without the claim being processed.

An application was made for another child in June 2022 but the agency was informed of a death 249 days later while still processing the claim.

Other lengthy waits between application and notification of death included 199, 177 and 102 days.

There were also gaps of 86, 73, 48 and four days.

Speaking during portfolio questions in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Somerville said the median average processing time for children was 97 days in December 2023.

She said: “My thoughts are with the families of the children that are referenced in the reports in the media.

“It is something I take exceptionally seriously, as we all do, as we deliver social security in Scotland.”

Her comments followed Labour MSP Claire Baker who said she was originally planning to raise the case of a Mid Scotland and Fife constituent who had to wait more than six months for payment.

She said the figures were “heart-breaking”, adding: “This morning we have seen the distressing report that nine children have died while waiting for their child disability payments to be processed and our thoughts are with the families of each of these children.

“I know we all want a social security system which works for those who need support and that treats them with compassion and dignity, and we have to recognise that part of that is addressing long waits and delivering these vital payments with the urgency that is required.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie said the deaths brought the consequences of long waits into “sharp focus”.

Social Security Scotland, which oversees the benefits, said children who are terminally ill receive the benefit more quickly due to the circumstances of their case.

However, the agency said there were a “number of factors” impacting on how long a decision takes, including information gathering to support an application.