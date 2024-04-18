Labour MSP’s push for work injury advisory council fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Labour MSP’s push for work injury advisory council fails

By Press Association
The Bill faced a vote on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The Bill faced a vote on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Bill which would have created a body to advise the Government on support for people injured at work has been voted down by MSPs.

The Scottish Employment Injuries Advisory Council (Scotland) Bill, proposed by Labour MSP Mark Griffin, was defeated at stage one by 20 votes to 95.

The Scottish Government is set to take control of benefits for people injured at work from the UK Government and Mr Griffin urged MSPs “not to turn the backs on workers”.

Mark Griffin
Mark Griffin’s Bill was rejected on Thursday (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

“Nurses, social care workers, teachers, footballers and shop workers who have become ill directly because of work they do – they deserve our support,” he said during the debate on Thursday.

Under an agreement with the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), a business case for the implementation of the new benefit – Employment Injury Assistance (EIA) – must be published by the end of March 2026.

Creation of the council, Mr Griffin said, would allow for those with lived experience to be “at the table” from the start of devising the new benefit.

“The time for action is now,” he added.

“This Bill represents a crucial opportunity to deliver meaningful change, and I would ask the Government – if not now, then when?”

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville spoke against the Bill on Thursday, but indicated she broadly supported the principles of the proposals.

“While the Government does not oppose the principle of a Scottish advisory council, Mr Griffin’s Bill would introduce such a body without EIA being in place,” she said.

“The concerns that (Mr Griffin) raised in his opening remarks will not actually be addressed if the advisory council is in place.

“They don’t actually help us get closer to helping the people that the member spoke about.”

Given the benefit has not yet been set up, Ms Somerville said, the Government would not be able to act on the recommendations of the advisory body.

Speaking after the vote, Mr Griffin said the Scottish Government “has chosen to turn its back on the frontline workers now struggling with long Covid, the firefighters diagnosed with cancer and the ex-professional footballers suffering from dementia”.

He added: “Today was the first test for Humza Yousaf after his warm words of working in the interests of working people.

“It is clear those words mean nothing after their failure to accelerate progress towards a fairer, more equal industrial injuries system in Scotland.

“Supporting the Bill was an opportunity to put the voices and lived experiences of workers at the centre of the design and delivery of a benefit they should be entitled to.

“An opportunity to do things differently in Scotland, which the SNP-Green government has failed to seize.”