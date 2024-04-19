UK urges ‘de-escalation and moderation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

UK urges ‘de-escalation and moderation’ after reported Israeli strike on Iran

By Press Association
Cabinet minister Mel Stride said the UK recognises Israel’s right to defend itself, while also pressing its ally to ‘work hard towards de-escalation’ (Lucy North/PA)
Cabinet minister Mel Stride said the UK recognises Israel’s right to defend itself, while also pressing its ally to ‘work hard towards de-escalation’ (Lucy North/PA)

The Government is stressing the need for “de-escalation and moderation” amid reports of a retaliatory attack by Israel against Iran.

Cabinet minister Mel Stride said the UK recognises Israel’s right to defend itself, while also pressing its ally to “work hard towards de-escalation”.

Iran said it fired air defence systems early on Friday to shoot down drones spotted at a major air base and nuclear site near the city of Isfahan, raising fears of a wider conflagration in the region.

Unnamed US officials said Israel carried out the airstrikes, according to reports, days after Israel was targeted by a barrage of Iranian drones and missiles.

Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is discussing the developments with counterparts at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Italy, Mr Stride said.

The Work and Pensions Secretary told Times Radio: “I think what we should say first and foremost, of course, is this is an evolving situation. These are unconfirmed reports as at the moment.

“But where we are as a Government is recognising very clearly that Israel has a right to defend itself. Indeed we joined in with others in doing exactly that when Iran made that a very significant attack on Israel at the weekend.

“At the same time though, we are pressing our Israeli allies and others in the region to really work hard towards de-escalation. So that is the important message that we have at the moment, but obviously, we need to wait to see how events unfold and exactly what has happened.

“I know the Foreign Secretary is speaking with his G7 counterparts in Italy as we speak, and of course, they will be focused on exactly that, and the importance of de-escalating tensions in the region.”

Cameron
Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron is discussing the attack with counterparts at the G7 ministers meeting (Yui Mok/PA)

Mr Stride declined to say whether the UK would support Israel’s reported strikes in Iran if confirmed, or any further action.

“I don’t want to get into hypotheticals,” he told Sky News.

“We are very firmly engaged in counselling de-escalation and moderation at this particular moment.”

Tel Aviv had vowed to respond to Iran’s weekend attack, despite calls for restraint from allies, some of whom – including the UK, US and France – helped Israel repel Tehran’s unprecedented drone and missile barrage.

The onslaught followed Israel’s targeting of an Iranian diplomatic compound in Syria earlier this month.

The two arch foes have waged a shadow war for decades, but the strike over the weekend was the first direct Iranian military attack on Israeli soil.