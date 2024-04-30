Accident and emergency waiting times show best performance since October

Fewer patients suffered long waits at Scotland’s accident and emergency departments – with the latest waiting times figures revealing the best performance for six months.

Of the 25,423 people who went to A&E for help in the week ending April 21, a total of 65.8% were either admitted, transferred or discharged within the target time of four hours.

That is the best overall performance for A&E waiting times since the week ending October 15 last year, when two thirds (66%) of patients were dealt with inside this time.

But it continues to be significantly below the Scottish Government target of having 95% of all patients in A&E admitted, transferred or discharged inside four hours.

According to the latest data, published by Public Health Scotland, a total of 8,825 patients spent longer than four hours in A&E in the week ending April 21, with this down from 9,131 the previous week.

There were 2,976 patients who were there for eight hours or more, again down from 3,111 the previous week.

Meanwhile, 1,281 patients spent at last half a day in the emergency department, with this compared to 1,342 people having such waits in the previous seven days.

Only one health board met the waiting times target in the week ending April 21, with NHS Western Isles seeing 97.6% of all patients in A&E admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Meanwhile in NHS Forth Valley fewer than half (45%) of emergency department patients were dealt with within this time.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.