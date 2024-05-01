Former Camelot boss named as new Post Office chairman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Camelot boss named as new Post Office chairman

By Press Association
A Post Office sign (PA)
A Post Office sign (PA)

The former boss of previous National Lottery operator Camelot has been named as the new interim chairman of the scandal-hit Post Office.

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch appointed Nigel Railton to the post, replacing Henry Staunton – who was sacked in January.

The Government said Mr Railton will take up the role at the state-owned Post Office “as soon as possible”, following pre-appointment checks.

It said he has the necessary experience of “transforming organisations” to take on the role.

The former chief executive of Camelot, which handed over the running of the National Lottery to Allwyn in February after losing the licence, will take on the job as the Post Office looks to pay long-delayed compensation to victims of the Horizon IT scandal.

It comes as the Post Office is subject to an ongoing public inquiry into the affair, which saw hundreds of innocent subpostmasters wrongly convicted as a result of faulty Horizon software.

Ms Badenoch said: “Nigel has the necessary experience to lead an organisation as large and complex as the Post Office and I’m confident he will work well with the leadership team to implement the change that is required in the organisation.

“The Government is committed to delivering justice for the postmasters, but also fulfil our duties to Post Office staff.

“I want to thank Nigel for stepping up to public service at a time of need, and I know he can help fix the issues of the past whilst transforming the company for the future.”

Mr Railton said: “This is an incredibly challenging time for the Post Office as it works to address historic failures while also striving to transform its business.”

Mr Railton headed up Camelot for five years until he stepped down in February 2023 amid a shake-up as it was bought by Allwyn ahead of the lottery licence handover.

He also chairs London-listed currency management services firm Argentex Group.