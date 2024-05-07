Almost 2,000 planned operations cancelled at the last minute – figures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Almost 2,000 planned operations cancelled at the last minute – figures

By Press Association
Operations cancelled at the last minute in Scotland fell in March 2024. (PA)
Operations cancelled at the last minute in Scotland fell in March 2024. (PA)

Almost 2,000 planned operations were cancelled at the “last minute”, official data has shown.

Public Health Scotland statistics published on Tuesday revealed there were 23,876 operations scheduled across the NHS during March 2024.

However, 8.2%, or 1,950 operations, were cancelled on or the day before the patient was due to be treated.

A slight improvement has been recorded compared to the previous week where 8.7%, or 2,113 of the 24,268 scheduled operations were cancelled.

In March, 738 (3.1%) of operations were cancelled by the hospital for clinical reasons, 642 (2.7%) were cancelled by the patient.

Some 480 (2%) were cancelled by the hospital for capacity or non-clinical reasons, while 90 (0.4%) were due to other reasons.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, health spokesman for the Scottish Tories, said the “dreadful” statistics would be taking a toll on patients “mentally and physically”.

He said: “These dreadful figures expose once again the overwhelming failure of Humza Yousaf’s flimsy Covid recovery plan, which we called out at the time

“Despite the best efforts of my dedicated colleagues, his plan has miserably failed to remobilise crucial services in our NHS. That means nearly 2,000 patients a month are still having operations cancelled at the last minute.

“That will be taking a huge toll on them mentally as well as physically.

Coronavirus – Tue Jan 11, 2022
Dr Sandesh Gulhane, Scottish Tory health spokesman (Fraser Bremner/ Daily Mail/PA)

“The SNP’s ongoing broken promises in eradicating delayed discharge from our hospitals, means beds are being taken up by patients who are healthy enough to go home, rather than those who need urgent procedures carried out.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Cancelled operations are continuing to fall and this is the lowest percentage (8.2%) since July 2023.

“We are working closely with health boards across Scotland to maximise capacity and ensure patients who have had operations cancelled are seen as quickly as possible.”

”Surgical procedures can be cancelled or postponed for a number of reasons including clinical reasons and those cancelled by the patient.

“Of all planned operations in March 2024, only 2% were cancelled by the hospital due to capacity or non-clinical reasons.

“We have made it clear to boards that patients with the greatest clinical need, such as cancer patients, should not have their operations cancelled.”

The statistics also showed there were 1,547 fewer operations planned for March 2024 compared to the previous year.