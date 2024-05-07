Long-term funding is needed to ensure family services are not cut, say watchdogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long-term funding is needed to ensure family services are not cut, say watchdogs

By Press Association
The Start for Life programme offers services including health visits, parenting courses and infant feeding (Alamy/PA)
A support programme for babies and their families in England must have a guaranteed minimum level of long-term funding, a watchdogs’ review has said.

The Start for Life programme offers services including health visits, parenting courses, infant feeding, and speech and language support.

But local authority leaders have reported “multiple challenges” with using short-term funding and have raised concerns they might have to cut much-needed services because of the inability to plan for the longer term, a joint review said.

Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission (CQC) reviewed how the programme, which had its funding announced in October 2021, is working in six local areas.

Among their recommendations, they said the Government should “commit to a minimum level of long-term funding for this programme nationally”, allowing local areas “to establish services and help to build parents’ trust in Start for Life provision”.

They added: “It would also allow time to gather evidence and ensure that properly trained staff are retained.”

Their review found local area leaders felt short-term funding prevented them from planning provision for longer periods of time and “were concerned that they might have to cut services that families have come to rely on”.

The Government has made £300 million available over three years to establish the Family Hubs and Start for Life programme, covering 75 local authority areas.

The CQC and Ofsted called for the programme to be made available and promoted to all families nationally “to remove any stigma associated with accessing services and to ensure that all babies get the best start in life”.

They said parents did not always know what services were available and that in some areas, family hubs were seen as places for “troubled families”, which the watchdogs said meant opportunities to provide support were sometimes lost.

Acknowledging that the programme is still relatively new, the review found families who accessed Start for Life services through a family hub had a positive experience, with parents saying it helped them with confidence in feeding and with overall outcomes for their children, as well as to improve their own mental health.

The review found more work needs to be done to reach “seldom-heard groups or those who have a disability” to ensure they can access Start for Life services, and that postnatal services are more established than services for expectant parents.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s national director of regulation and social care, said: “The care and support a child receives in the first few years of their life helps them thrive throughout their childhood and beyond.

“Start for Life services offer families vital support to help every child get off to the best possible start.

“I’m very pleased that many families have had a positive experience using these services. I hope this review helps local services continue to improve the support families receive in the first few years of their child’s life.”

Lucy Harte, deputy director for multiagency operations at the CQC, said: “Hearing from families about the value of support they have received is deeply encouraging and a testament to those caring people working in services – the challenge now is to learn from this.”

The review covered services in Northumberland, Sunderland, County Durham, Hull, Torbay and the Isle of Wight.

The Government has been contacted for comment.