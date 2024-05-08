Chief medical officer’s response to Cass Review due by end of June – minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chief medical officer’s response to Cass Review due by end of June – minister

By Press Association
Dr Hilary Cass looked into gender care services in England (Yui Mok/PA)
Scotland’s chief medical officer (CMO) will deliver a report on the implications of the Cass Review into gender care services before the end of June, a minister has said.

Sir Gregor Smith is overseeing a multi-disciplinary team which is assessing what Dr Hilary Cass’s report will mean for Scotland’s health service.

The Cass Review examined gender care services in England and criticised the lack of evidence around the use of puberty blockers and other medical intervention.

Following the publication of her review, two Scottish health boards – one of which covers the only gender clinic in the country for young people – decided to pause the prescription of puberty blockers to new patients.

However the Conservatives have accused SNP ministers of “buck-passing” and say the Scottish Government must implement all 32 of Dr Cass’s recommendations.

During the Tories’ debate on the Cass Review at Holyrood on Wednesday, deputy leader Meghan Gallacher said she intends to keep raising the issue until all the recommendations are acted upon.

She said: “Now that the Greens have been successfully removed from Bute House, this is an opportunity for a reset in how we look at gender care in Scotland.

“The nationalists must give up dithering and delaying on implementing the recommendations of the Cass Review, which they have done since it was commissioned four years ago, and urgently commit to protecting our young people.”

Public health minister Jenni Minto responded for the Government, saying it is important to “carefully consider” the paediatrician’s review.

Sir Gregor Smith
Sir Gregor Smith is leading a team examining the Cass Review (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

She said Dr Cass is a “senior and well respected clinician” and her review is a “scientific and evidence-based document”.

Ms Minto said the Government had funded research from Glasgow University on gender care services and a multi-disciplinary team in the CMO’s directorate is examining the implications of the Cass Review for Scotland.

She said: “The chief medical officer will provide a written update to Parliament on the outcome of that clinical consideration process before the summer recess.”

Speaking during the debate, Labour’s Dame Jackie Baillie said staff at the Sandyford clinic in Glasgow are doing an “incredible job” but are not being supported to do so.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie said he worries the Scottish Parliament’s track record on trans rights is about to change.

He said few contributions in the debate had mentioned trans people themselves, and said there is a context of a “wave of transphobia with marginalised people’s views rarely heard”.