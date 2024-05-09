Key economic leadership group yet to meet two years after forming, MSPs told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Key economic leadership group yet to meet two years after forming, MSPs told

By Press Association
Scottish Government officials were questioned on why a leadership group supposed to oversee Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation has not met (PA)
Scottish Government officials were questioned on why a leadership group supposed to oversee Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation has not met (PA)

A key ministerial group chaired by the First Minister to oversee the development of strategy to transform the economy has never met – and could now be scrapped, MSPs have been told.

The economic leadership group was meant to bring together key members of the Cabinet with the president of local government body Cosla, under the stewardship of the First Minister.

The group was part of the 10-year National Strategy for Economic Transformation (NSET) launched in March 2022 by Kate Forbes, the new Deputy First Minister, was she was finance and economy secretary.

Ms Forbes pledged at the time that the Government would “provide clear and decisive leadership”, adding: “The task of transforming our economy requires an equally radical transformation in the way we deliver results.”

The National Strategy for Economic Transformation was launched in March 2022 by then finance and economy secretary Kate Forbes (Jane Barlow/PA)

But a recent report from watchdogs at Audit Scotland highlighted a “gap in collective political leadership” as the Scottish Government has so far failed to establish the group.

Gregor Irwin, the Scottish Government’s director-general for the economy, told Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee on Thursday: “It is absolutely true the economic leadership group has not met as originally planned.

“The reason for that originally was because of the challenge of getting ministerial diaries to align and to find the appropriate moment to have the meeting of that group.”

The group was supposed to meet twice a year but Mr Irwin insisted there has still been “collective ministerial oversight” of NSET, stressing there has been “very substantial involvement of ministers over the past two years”.

But he told the committee: “That doesn’t change the fact that the economic leadership group has not met.

Richard Leonard
Richard Leonard said he was ‘struggling to understand’ why the group has not met (PA)

“That was an action in NSET and that hasn’t happened.

“But there have been many other ways in which there has been collective ministerial oversight of NSET.”

Committee convener Richard Leonard said: “You weren’t able to co-ordinate the diaries of half a dozen, at the most, Cabinet secretaries and the president of Cosla to fix up a meeting of the economic leadership group? I’m struggling to understand why it hasn’t met.”

Pressed on whether the economic leadership group will now be “scrapped” after failing to meet in two years, Mr Irwin said Government officials will be putting advice to the new ministerial team, adding: “This is one area we will specifically look it.”

Mr Leonard asked: “So there’s a possibility there will be no leadership group in the future?”

Mr Irwin told him: “We need to put that advice to our ministers and address that with them at the appropriate time.”