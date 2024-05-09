Interest rates held at 5.25% but Bank of England ‘optimistic’ about cuts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business UK and abroad

Interest rates held at 5.25% but Bank of England ‘optimistic’ about cuts

By Press Association
The Bank of England has kept interest rates at 5.25% (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Bank of England has kept interest rates at 5.25% (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Bank of England has decided to keep UK interest rates unchanged, but gave a new sense of optimism that borrowing costs could soon be cut if inflation is reined in.

While the central bank voted to hold rates at 5.25%, governor Andrew Bailey said he is “optimistic that things are moving in the right direction”.

Mr Bailey said there has been “encouraging news” on inflation, which the Bank expects to come close to its 2% target between April and June.

But he added: “We need to see more evidence that inflation will stay low before we can cut interest rates.”

In a strong signal that the tide is turning among the rate-setters, two members of the Bank’s nine-person Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted for interest rates to be cut by 0.25 percentage points, to 5%.

The MPC members, Swati Dhingra and Dave Ramsden, feel Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is already on a firm downward path and there is no need to delay reducing borrowing costs.

But the committee signalled it is looking for greater progress on key economic indicators, which are continuing to put pressure on the overall inflation rate.

These include wage growth and services inflation, which remain relatively persistent.

ECONOMY Rates
(PA Graphics)

Crucially, the MPC will be able to assess upcoming data releases, including April and May’s official inflation and jobs figures, before its next meeting in June.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England slightly upgraded its forecast for UK economic growth.

In its latest Monetary Policy Report, it said gross domestic product (GDP) will increase 0.5% this year and 1% in 2025, both 0.25 percentage points higher than the last estimates published in February.

The improved outlook reflects higher estimates for population growth, which will boost productivity, as well as energy costs coming down.

Bank of England Monetary Policy Report
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said he is ‘optimistic’ (Justin Tallis/PA)

It also expects some positive impact from the Government’s recent tax cuts, which is set to boost GDP by more than 0.25 percentage points compared with February projections.

Over the next few years, CPI inflation is expected to fall to a lower level than prior predictions, dropping below-target to 1.5% across 2026.

In the shorter-term, CPI is set to hit the 2% target between April and June, before rising to 2.6% by the end of the year.

There are some risks to the forecast, including geopolitical tensions intensifying amid conflict in the Middle East, although this has so far had a relatively limited impact on trade and oil prices, according to the report.