Swinney pressed on vow to boost teacher numbers at debut FMQs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Swinney pressed on vow to boost teacher numbers at debut FMQs

By Press Association
John Swinney has faced his first session of First Minster’s Questions since taking on the top job (Lesley Martin/PA)
John Swinney has faced his first session of First Minster’s Questions since taking on the top job (Lesley Martin/PA)

New First Minister John Swinney has been challenged to be “clear and straight” with the public on whether the Scottish Government will stick to a commitment he made to increase teacher numbers.

When Mr Swinney served as education secretary in 2021, the SNP pledged to increase the number of teachers in classrooms by 3,500 over the current five-year parliamentary term.

With teacher numbers having fallen and amid concerns that Scotland’s largest local authority, Glasgow City Council, could cut hundreds of teaching posts, he was pressed on the issue in his debut session of First Minister’s Questions since succeeding Humza Yousaf earlier this week.

While Mr Swinney said he wants to make sure Scotland has a “well supported and substantial” number of teachers, he added: “I have to live in the real world of the public finances available to me.”

Mr Swinney, who was only officially sworn in as Scotland’s seventh First Minister on Wednesday, vowed: “I am going to be straight with the public of Scotland, I am going to tell them it the way it is.

“I am going to be clear, we are under enormous financial pressure and my Government is going to have to come to Parliament with information about the challenges we face in the public finances, and we will be doing that in due course.

John Swinney
John Swinney vowed to be honest with the public on the state of the public finances (PA)

“I’ve only been the First Minister for 48 hours, not even 48 hours.

“But we will be coming to Parliament to be straight about the challenges we face.”

Mr Swinney went on to say that teacher numbers had risen while he was education secretary, but Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross told him: “We have 250 fewer teachers in Scotland in just the last two years.”

Mr Ross challenged Mr Swinney four times to say if he is still committed to the pledge to increase teacher numbers by 3,500.

The Tory leader asked him: “Will he, as First Minister, commit to the promise he made the people of Scotland to increase teacher numbers by 3,500?”

He urged Mr Swinney to be “clear and straight with this Parliament and just answer”.

Douglas Ross
Douglas Ross criticised John Swinney for failing to say if he remains committed to the pledge on teacher numbers (PA)

Mr Swinney stressed the commitment on teacher numbers had been “given in good faith” as he insisted he wants his Government to “work with our local authority partners to deliver on those commitments”.

But he added: “The approach that we take is hugely dependent on the resources that we have available.”

He said the public finances had “deteriorated because of the effect of austerity, because of the cuts that have been made in public expenditure” and also because of “very significant” inflation.

While he said the Scottish Government will “take forward its programme within the resources that are available to us”, he added: “I have to make clear to people, to be straight with the public, which I will be, that public finances are under enormous pressure.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also pressed Mr Swinney on teacher numbers, asking the new First Minister if he will “step in and save the jobs” of the 172 teachers in Glasgow he said are being cut this year, along with an additional 450 over the next three years.

Mr Sarwar told MSPs: “John Swinney bears responsibility for the broken finances in our councils and the decimation of our education system.”

He added there is “clearly no answer for parents, pupils and teachers in Glasgow” from Mr Swinney, saying they got “just obfuscation from this First Minister”.

The First Minister stressed he will not be instructing local authorities what to do.

However Mr Swinney said he understands the “challenges that face Glasgow City Council” and he pledged to “engage constructively” with it and local government body Cosla.